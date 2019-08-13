Mets set as underdogs at Braves for Tuesday series opener

The New York Mets are 8-1 over their last nine games including a 6-1 record against division rivals. The Mets hope to cut into the Atlanta Braves’ lead in the NL East this week in a three-game series against the Braves starting on Tuesday night.

New York is a +110 road underdog on the MLB odds in Atlanta at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Zack Wheeler takes the hill for the Mets and will square off against Max Fried and the Braves as -120 home favorites.

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves When: Tuesday, August 13, 7:20 p.m. ET Where: SunTrust Park, Cobb County, Georgia Betting Line / Total: Atlanta -120 / 9.5 Runs Mets at Braves OddsShark Matchup Report

The Mets have continued on their second-half tear over the last week going 8-1 over their last nine games to improve to 15-2 over their last 17 games. New York is now within one game of a Wild Card spot with a 61-57 record and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Through their first 11 games in the month of August, the Mets are 9-2 and have the second best ERA in the National League at 3.31 thanks to one of the deepest starting staffs in the game.

Each of Zack Wheeler’s two starts in the month of August have gone on to be shutout victories for the Mets. New York is 3-0 in his last three starts.

When the Braves dealt for Shane Greene at the trade deadline, they brought in a closer with a sterling 1.18 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP that had converted on 22 of his 25 save chances in Detroit. In Atlanta, Greene has already blown two saves and boasts an abysmal 11.25 ERA and a 3.25 WHIP. With Mark Melancon and Luke Jackson both struggling in the ninth-inning role as well, the Braves are suddenly just 12-13 over their last 15 games and in desperate need of improvement out of the bullpen moving forward.

Mets at Braves Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at 9.5 runs. The OVER is 5-0-1 in Atlanta’s last six games per the OddsShark MLB Database.

The Mets enter this series eight games behind the Braves for the division lead. Steven Matz and Dallas Keuchel go head-to-head on Wednesday night and will be followed by Marcus Stroman vs. Julio Teheran in Thursday night’s series finale.

