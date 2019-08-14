BMW Championship 2019 odds and betting trends

Patrick Reed ranked 50th in the FedExCup standings with only four top-ten finishes in 23 tournament appearances and no wins before the playoffs began last week. He has catapulted up to second place in the standings with his victory in the Northern Trust, which he’ll try to follow up with another strong showing this week in the BMW Championship.

Reed is going off at +2200 on the odds to win the BMW Championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The 29-year-old was brilliant from his first round on in the Northern Trust shooting a 66 on Thursday and following that up with a 66 on Friday, a 67 on Saturday and a 69 on Sunday for a 16-under-par victory. His odds to win the BMW Championship are significantly lower than his Northern Trust odds of +5000.

Patrick Reed will be trying to fend off the usual suspects. Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy are co-favorites in this event at +800 each on the golf odds while Jon Rahm is right behind them on the betting board at +1000. Rahm finished tied for third at the Northern Trust and McIlroy finished tied for sixth; Koepka shot just 6-under-par and finished tied for 30th place.

Dustin Johnson (+1400 to win the BMW Championship) and Tiger Woods (+4000) are both two-time winners at the BMW Championship. Woods won this event in 2007 and 2009 en route to his two FedExCup victories while Johnson has had more recent success with victories in 2010 and 2016. Johnson had also entered the Northern Trust with two career victories in that event, but that didn’t stop him from failing to crack the top 20 for the sixth straight time on the PGA Tour.

Justin Rose (+1600) finished runner-up to Marc Leishman at the BMW Championship in 2017 and then runner-up in a playoff loss to Keegan Bradley in 2018 in this event. Will this be the year that Rose finally gets over the hump and wins it? Rose has had a solid 2019 season with seven top-ten finishes in 15 events including a win at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Other top contenders to win the BMW Championship include Justin Thomas (+1400), Patrick Cantlay (+2000), Webb Simpson (+2000) and Adam Scott (+2500). Scott finished in fifth place in the Northern Trust.

BMW Championship Betting Odds Brooks Koepka +800 Rory McIlroy +800 Jon Rahm +1000 Dustin Johnson +1400 Justin Thomas +1400 Justin Rose +1600 Patrick Cantlay +2000 Webb Simpson +2000 Patrick Reed +2200 Adam Scott +2500 Tiger Woods +4000 See the complete list at OddsShark

