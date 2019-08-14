NFL odds 2019: Week 2 Thu/Fri preseason betting lines

The Baltimore Ravens are 14-0 straight up and 12-2 against the spread in their last 14 preseason games. The Ravens can extend that winning streak to 15 games with another win on Thursday night over the Green Bay Packers.

Baltimore is a 4-point home favorite on the NFL odds in its second preseason game of 2019 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Last week’s win over the Jaguars was never in doubt as the Ravens rolled to a 29-0 victory, their third straight preseason victory by 10 points or more. Since 2014 the Ravens are now 11-1 SU and 10-2 ATS in their last 12 preseason home games.

The Atlanta Falcons also continued their preseason futility last week, falling to 0-10 SU and ATS over their last 10 preseason contests with a 34-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Surprisingly, the Falcons are going off as a slight favorite on Thursday at -1.5 hosting the New York Jets, who are 0-4 SU and ATS over their last four preseason matchups.

The Arizona Cardinals are 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS in their last six preseason meetings with the Oakland Raiders per the OddsShark NFL Database. Kyler Murray looked sharp in limited action last week with six completions on seven pass attempts in Arizona’s 17-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Arizona is -3 at home on Thursday against the Oakland Raiders.

Thursday night’s card also includes Cincinnati vs. Washington (-3) and Philadelphia vs. Jacksonville (-3). Philadelphia is 0-4 SU and ATS in its last four preseason road games.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Miami Dolphins on Friday night. Tampa Bay has dominated this preseason rivalry in recent years with a 5-1 SU and ATS record in its last six meetings with the Dolphins. The UNDER is 7-2 in their last nine preseason matchups.

Friday night’s card also includes matchups between the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers (-3) at Carolina and the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants (-1.5) at New York. While Chicago’s regular season games generally tend to be low-scoring, the OVER is 3-0-1 in the team’s last four preseason games.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.