UFC 241 betting lines and Saturday fight trends

Daniel Cormier became just the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold two UFC championship belts simultaneously when he beat Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 226. He will make his second defense of the title on Saturday in the main event of UFC 241 in a rematch against Miocic.

Cormier is a -145 favorite on the UFC odds to defend his championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The last time these two men met in the octagon, Cormier was coming up in weight from the light heavyweight division and was a +205 underdog. The only man who has ever defeated Daniel Cormier in a professional fight is Jon Jones, who has done so twice (though one was later overturned to a no contest).

With a professional record of 22-1, Cormier hopes to win this fight and then finish his career with a third and final fight against Jones.

Stipe Miocic (+115 to win this bout) will try to spoil those plans. Before losing to Cormier at UFC 241, Miocic had won six straight heavyweight bouts including winning the title off of Fabricio Werdum at UFC 198 and defending it against Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos and Francis Ngannou. This will be his first fight since the upset.

Nate Diaz will be making his long awaited return to the octagon as a +110 underdog to face Anthony Pettis (-140) in the co-main event. Diaz defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 196 and had a rematch against him at UFC 202, losing by split decision in one of the promotion’s all-time great fights. Pettis looked sharp in his return to the welterweight division with a knockout victory over Stephen Thompson at UFC Fight Night 148.

Rounding out the main card are Yoel Romero (-150) vs. Paulo Costa (+120), Sodiq Yusuff (-280) vs. Gabriel Benítez (+220), and Ian Heinisch (-160) vs. Derek Brunson (+130). Paulo Costa is a perfect 12-0 with 11 wins by knockout through the first 12 fights of his professional career including a 4-0 record in the UFC thus far. He’ll get his toughest test to date in the form of the 13-3 Yoel Romero.

