Premier League Matchweek 2 odds and betting trends

Manchester City is a perfect 15-0-0 in its last 15 English Premier League matches after kicking off the 2019-20 campaign with a 5-0 victory over West Ham United last week. The defending EPL champions will face a tougher test on Saturday hosting Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester is a -290 home favorite on the Premier League odds over Tottenham at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. City broke the EPL record for the most points in a single season (100) with its two-loss, 32-4-2 campaign in 2017-18, and followed that up with another brilliant season racking up 98 points and a 32-2-4 record in 2018-19. The next stop is to match the feat that rival Manchester United has accomplished twice, winning the EPL Championship three years in a row.

Tottenham Hotspur (+700 to win, +400 to draw) is one of the very few teams in the league that has any legitimate chance at challenging City’s superiority in 2019-20. Earning a favorable result in this one would be a massive step in the right direction, but since 2011 Manchester City holds a 13-1-5 advantage in the 19 head-to-head matches these two clubs have had.

Manchester United had the most impressive performance of the first gameweek of the new season when it crushed Chelsea 4-0 at home last Sunday. United will try to carry that momentum into a road contest at +125 on the betting lines on Monday night against Wolverhampton (+235 to win, +230 to draw). The Wolves went 1-1-0 in their two matches against Manchester United last season.

Chelsea will try to bounce back from that humiliating defeat as a -130 home favorite on Sunday against Leicester City (+360 to win, +250 to draw). Leicester City has held Chelsea without a goal in each of its last three league games against the club, defeating Chelsea 1-0 on the road last year and playing to two 0-0 draws over that stretch.

Last season’s runner-up Liverpool started off the season well with a 4-1 win over Norwich City last week. On Saturday, Liverpool will be a -265 road favorite visiting Southampton (+650 to win, +400 to draw). Liverpool has won its last four games against Southampton, winning all four of those matches by at least two goals each.

