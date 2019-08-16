Nationals favorites hosting Brewers on Friday MLB odds

The Washington Nationals are 7-2 over their last nine games including a current stretch of four straight wins. The Nationals will try to make it five in a row on Friday night when they host the Milwaukee Brewers in the first game of a three-game series.

Washington is a -150 home favorite on the MLB odds in the series opener at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Patrick Corbin will start for the home team going up against Adrian Houser and the Brewers as +140 road underdogs.

With a record of 65-55, the Nationals are currently the top team in the NL wild card standings. Things could change in a hurry however as Washington is less than two games ahead of both the Chicago Cubs and the Brewers in the standings.

Washington has done a good job of stringing wins together without their ace Max Scherzer, who has made only one start since July 6 due to a back injury. The Nationals have averaged 5.45 runs per game over their last 11 games.

The Nationals are 0-2 in Patrick Corbin’s last two starts. Corbin has a 5.56 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP through his first two starts in August since leading the team to a 5-1 record with a 1.95 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP in July.

Milwaukee has two potential paths into the postseason available, sitting just back of both the Nationals in the NL wild card race and the St. Louis Cardinals for the division lead in the NL Central. The Brewers are 6-2 over their last eight games, and they’ve still got nine games left against the Cardinals down the stretch to make a move. Through 59 road games so far this season the Brewers are 27-32.

Brewers at Nationals Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at nine runs. The OVER is 4-1 in Washington’s last five home games against the Brewers per the OddsShark MLB Database.

This should be an exciting series between two teams that are playing well and in need of wins. It continues on Saturday night with a probable matchup of Jordan Lyles vs. Anibal Sanchez and wraps up on Sunday with Chase Anderson facing off against Eric Fedde.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.