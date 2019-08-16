NFL Preseason Week 2 weekend odds and betting trends

The Cleveland Browns are 8-1 straight up and against the spread in their last nine preseason games. The Browns will be looking for their fourth straight preseason win on Saturday night when they visit the Indianapolis Colts.

Cleveland is a 3-point road underdog on the NFL odds in Indianapolis at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last three instances as a preseason underdog, the Browns are a perfect 3-0 SU and ATS. The UNDER is 5-0-1 in Cleveland’s last six games as a preseason dog. Indianapolis’ 24-16 loss to Buffalo last week snapped the team’s preseason 4-0 ATS winning streak.

The Kansas City Chiefs (-2) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. Both teams are coming off strong offensive performances as the Chiefs scored 38 in their preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Steelers scored 30 in their game against the Buccaneers. This matchup has the highest total on the board this week at 46.5 points.

Rounding out Saturday night’s schedule are New England (-1) vs. Tennessee, Dallas (-2) vs. the Los Angeles Rams, and Detroit vs. Houston (-4.5). Dallas is favored despite having an 0-5 SU and 1-4 ATS record in its last five preseason games.

With their 17-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Thursday, the Los Angeles Chargers fell to 3-8 SU and ATS in their last 11 preseason games. They’ll try to snap out of this slump on Sunday as 3-point home favorites hosting the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans is 3-0 SU and ATS over its last three preseason road games including back-to-back wins over the Chargers in 2017 and 2018.

The Seattle Seahawks visit the Minnesota Vikings (-4) in the second game of Sunday’s double-header. Minnesota holds a 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS advantage in the last five preseason games between these two teams. The UNDER is 4-1 over that stretch.

Week 2 of the preseason wraps up with a Monday night matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos (-2.5) in Denver. Historically, the Broncos have dominated this head-to-head preseason rivalry with a 13-4 SU and 14-3 ATS record against the 49ers in 17 meetings since 1995.

