Nationals underdogs at Diamondbacks on Friday MLB odds

The Washington Nationals are 2-5 over their last seven games since going 3-0 in their previous three. The Nationals will try to snap out of their current slump with a win on Friday night in the first game of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Washington is a +135 road underdog on the MLB odds in Phoenix at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Joe Ross gets the start for the Nationals and will take on Robbie Ray and the Diamondbacks as -145 home favorites.

Once looking like they’d be down and out in 2019 with a 19-31 record through their first 50 games, the Nationals surged back into playoff contention with a 36-15 record over their next 51 games. This hot streak has hit a snag over the last week with back-to-back series losses against the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Washington traded for Daniel Hudson, Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland at the deadline to try to repair a bullpen that ranks dead last in the league with an ERA of 5.90.

The Nationals are 13-6 in their last 19 games on the road per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Arizona was on the selling end of the biggest trade at the MLB trade deadline, trading staff ace Zack Greinke to the Houston Astros in exchange for four prospects. The Diamondbacks were also shopping Robbie Ray in the days leading up to the deadline, but opposing teams were unwilling to meet their asking price on him.

Ray went 4-1 with a 3.26 ERA in the month of July. Arizona is 0-6 in its last six games at home against the Nationals.

Nationals at Diamondbacks Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at 9.5 runs. The UNDER is 9-1 in Washington’s last 10 games on the road.

Washington is hoping that its new bullpen acquisitions can help the team secure more late-game leads this weekend. Saturday’s projected pitching matchup is Stephen Strasburg vs. Alex Young, which will be followed by Patrick Corbin vs. Merrill Kelly in Sunday’s series finale.

The Nationals will like their chances on Sunday as they are 7-1 in Corbin’s last eight starts while the Diamondbacks are 0-6 in Kelly’s last six starts.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.