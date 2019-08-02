Phillies betting favorites hosting White Sox on Friday night

The Philadelphia Phillies are 7-1 in their last eight home games against the Chicago White Sox. The Phillies hope to continue their success against Chicago in a three-game series that starts on Friday night in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is a -180 favorite on the MLB odds for Friday’s series opener at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Jason Vargas will take the hill for the home team squaring off against Ivan Nova and the White Sox as +170 road underdogs.

The Phillies let the trade deadline come and go without making any major splashes. They did acquire Friday night’s starter Jason Vargas from the Mets, but this is more of a depth move than something that will move the needle.

Philadelphia’s front office seems content to let the season play out with the team that is currently assembled and has gone a disappointing 57-51 since entering the season as one of the favorites to win the National League and the World Series.

Philadelphia has been far better at home this season with a record of 33-24 than it has been on the road at 24-27 per the OddsShark MLB Database.

The White Sox had some good pieces to trade at the trade deadline in closer Alex Colome, first baseman Jose Abreu and starter Ivan Nova. But despite being 46-59 at the deadline, Chicago kept all three, claiming that they hope to be competitive for a playoff spot in 2020.

Chicago has work to do if it hopes to make that dream come true; the White Sox are 1-8 over their last nine games and are averaging a paltry 1.78 runs per game on offense over that stretch.

White Sox at Phillies Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at 9.5 runs. The UNDER is 5-0 in Philadelphia’s last five games against American League opponents.

This is a must-win series against an ice-cold White Sox team if the Phillies want to keep their postseason hopes alive and well. Aaron Nola is set to face Ross Detwiler on Saturday night and then Drew Smyly will take on Reynaldo Lopez on Sunday. Philadelphia is 13-4 in its last 17 games with Aaron Nola getting the start.

