NFL Preseason Week 3 Sat/Sun odds and betting trends

The Minnesota Vikings are 20-4 straight up and 17-7 against the spread over their last 24 preseason games. The Vikings will try to earn a fifth straight preseason win on Saturday when they host the Arizona Cardinals.

Minnesota is the biggest favorite of the weekend going off at -7 on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Bettors may be tempted to take a shot on the Cardinals as 7-point dogs; Arizona is 4-2 SU and ATS in its last six preseason games, and over its current preseason run of 7-5 SU and 7-4-1 ATS only two of those losses have come by more than seven points.

The Seattle Seahawks are 3-point road favorites on Saturday visiting the Los Angeles Chargers. Seattle has lost each of its last three preseason games, but before that the Seahawks were 10-5 SU and 12-3 ATS over their previous 15. The Chargers are 1-6 SU and 2-5 ATS in their last seven preseason games against Seattle.

The New York Jets are 9-3 SU and 8-4 ATS over their last 12 preseason home games per the OddsShark NFL Database. Despite their success at home, the Jets are a three-point underdog hosting the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are 6-3 SU and 5-4 ATS over their last nine preseason games.

Rounding out Saturday’s preseason card are San Francisco vs. Kansas City (-3.5), Denver vs. the Los Angeles Rams (-2), Chicago vs. Indianapolis (-1.5) and Houston vs. Dallas (PK). Houston has dominated its preseason rivalry games against the Cowboys with a 5-2 SU and 6-1 ATS record in its last seven games against Dallas. The Cowboys got a contract extension done with Jaylon Smith this week, but are still working on new deals for Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.

The Tennessee Titans lost 22-17 at home to the New England Patriots last Saturday, falling to 1-7 SU and ATS in their last eight preseason games in the process. The Titans will try to snap a four-game preseason home losing streak as 3-point home favorites hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in the only matchup on the board Sunday. Pittsburgh is 3-1 SU and ATS over its last four preseason road games.

NFL Preseason Week 3 Betting Lines Arizona vs. Minnesota (-7) San Francisco vs. Kansas City (-3.5) Seattle (-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee (-3) New Orleans (-3) vs. New York Jets Denver vs. Los Angeles Rams (-2) Chicago vs. Indianapolis (-1.5) Houston vs. Dallas (PK)

