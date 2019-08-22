Premier League Matchweek 3 odds and betting trends

The only two teams in the English Premier League to get off to 2-0-0 starts in 2019-20 are Liverpool and Arsenal. Something will have to give when the two clubs meet on Saturday at Anfield.

Liverpool is a -200 home favorite on the Premier League odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Since the start of last season, Liverpool has remarkably lost only one match, going 32-7-1 over its last 40 games. That stretch includes a record of 17-2-0 at home. With Manchester City not showing up on the schedule for the first time until November 9, Liverpool would love to have as much momentum as possible heading into that showdown.

Arsenal (+525 to win, +385 to draw) is thrilled to open this year’s campaign with a 2-0-0 record after starting last season off in an 0-0-2 hole. With that said, wins over Newcastle and Burnley FC don’t really tell us much about this year’s squad; this road tilt against Liverpool will be a much different kind of test. Even a strong showing in a competitive loss could solidify Arsenal as a contender in the early stages of the season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, has work to do to get back into the contender conversation. The club followed up an ugly 4-0 road loss to Manchester United with a disappointing 1-1 draw at home against Leicester City last week. This Saturday, Chelsea will look for its first win of the season as a -120 road favorite against Norwich City (+320 to win, +295 to draw).

Tottenham Hotspur picked up an impressive point last week in playing Manchester City to a draw on the road. Tottenham is a -425 favorite this Sunday at home against Newcastle United (+1100 to win, +550 to draw). Newcastle United is 0-0-4 in its last four matches against Tottenham since going a respectable 5-2-5 in its previous 12 games against them.

The draw against Tottenham last week snapped a 15-game Manchester City winning streak. City will try to start up a new one as the biggest favorite on the board this weekend at -550 on the road against Bournemouth (+1300 to win, +600 to draw) on Sunday.

