Brewers home betting favorites hosting D-Backs on Friday

The Milwaukee Brewers are 7-1 in their last eight games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers will try to keep the wins against Arizona coming this weekend in a three-game series that starts on Friday night in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee is a -155 home favorite on the MLB odds in the series opener at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Jordan Lyles gets the start for the Brewers going up against Merrill Kelly and the Diamondbacks as +135 road underdogs.

The Brewers were right in the heart of both the NL Central and the NL wild card races when they won five straight games in early August to improve to 62-56 on the season. Since then, Milwaukee has gone just 3-6 over its last nine games and has lost a bit of ground in these races. With time quickly running out on the 2019 regular season, they need to take advantage of this upcoming stretch of 12 home games in 15 games.

On the year, Milwaukee is 36-26 at home. The Brewers are 5-0 in their last five home games against the Diamondbacks per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Arizona has gone 3-1 over its last four games since going 0-4 in its previous four. The Diamondbacks have given up an average of 6.63 runs per game over their last eight games, allowing at least seven runs in six of those eight contests. The team ranks fifth in the National League in runs scored per game this season with 5.2, but it will be hard to improve on a 64-64 record without doing a much better job of preventing runs down the stretch.

Diamondbacks at Brewers Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at 10 runs. The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between Milwaukee and Arizona.

There is still time for both of these teams to make a push for a wild card spot, but they will need to play better than they have in recent weeks if they hope to do so. The series continues on Saturday with a matchup between Chase Anderson and Zac Gallen, and wraps up on Sunday with Zach Davies facing a yet to be determined Diamondbacks pitcher. Arizona is 3-0 in Gallen’s first three starts with the team.

