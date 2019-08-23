Florida favored over Miami to open college football season

The Miami Hurricanes are 5-1 straight up and against the spread in their last six games against the No. 8 Florida Gators. The Hurricanes and Gators meet for the first time since 2013 on Saturday night at the neutral location of Camping World Stadium.

Miami is a 7.5-point underdog in Orlando on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. As an underdog in this head-to-head series, the Hurricanes are 3-0 ATS with two outright upsets in their last three games against the Gators.

After winning nine games in 2016 and 10 games in 2017, Miami entered last season with high hopes for a big year. But the team never really found its footing on offense as it stumbled to a disappointing 7-6 SU and 5-8 ATS campaign. Manny Diaz has taken over at head coach for the retired Mark Richt, and redshirt freshman Jarren Williams will be the team’s opening day starting quarterback. With a strong defense and plenty of weapons around Williams, this team’s chances in 2019 will likely hinge on quarterback play.

The Hurricanes haven’t shown much bite as an underdog in recent years going 1-6 SU and ATS in their last seven games as one per the OddsShark College Football Database.

Just one year removed from a 4-7 campaign in 2017, the Florida Gators often looked the part of a legitimate SEC contender when they went 10-3 SU and 9-4 ATS in 2018. Home losses to Kentucky and Missouri put a damper on what could have been a dream season in Gainesville, but a 10-win season including a 41-15 win over Michigan in the Peach Bowl gives the Gators plenty to be excited about heading into 2019. Florida is 9-1 SU and ATS in its last 10 games as a favorite of a touchdown or more.

Hurricanes vs. Gators Betting Total

Saturday’s total is set at 47 points. The UNDER is 5-2 in Florida’s last seven opening games.

The Gators are replacing four starters on the offensive line and the Hurricanes are replacing their starting quarterback. These are two tough defenses that should be able to exploit the opposing team’s lack of experience in these areas, which makes for an interesting matchup to open the 2019 college football season.

