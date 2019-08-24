Serena Williams atop women’s draw 2019 US Open odds

Serena Williams has won the US Open six times in her career including a run of three wins in a row from 2012 through 2014. Williams hopes to earn the 24th Grand Slam title of her career with a win at the 2019 US Open.

The six-time US Open champion is going off as a +350 favorite to win the tournament at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Since winning the 2017 Australian Open, Williams has advanced to the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019, but has fallen short in each of those matchups. Williams is 2-5 in her last seven Grand Slam finals since going 8-0 in her previous eight.

Simona Halep (+700 to win the US Open) bested Serena Williams in the finals to win Wimbledon this year and will look to take another step towards a career Grand Slam with a victory in this year’s US Open. Halep has two Grand Slam wins under her belt with her wins at the 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon. The win at Wimbledon is Halep’s only WTA singles tournament win this season.

Naomi Osaka (+800) was red-hot when she beat Serena Williams in the final to win the US Open in 2018 and followed that up with another Grand Slam win in the 2019 Australian Open as well. Since then, Osaka has advanced past the quarterfinals in a WTA tournament only once, losing in the semifinals in Stuttgart back in April. She will try to regain her form in time to defend her championship.

Ashleigh Barty (+900) has doubled her career WTA singles titles from three to six this season, most notably earning her first Grand Slam victory in this year’s French Open tournament. Barty suffered a disappointing Round of 16 upset at Wimbledon as the favorite on the tennis odds to win that tournament and could bounce back at longer odds in this one.

Other potential contenders to win this year’s US Open include Bianca Andreescu (+1400), Karolina Pliskova (+1400), Madison Keys (+1400), Petra Kvitova (+1400), 2016 US Open winner Angelique Kerber (+1800) and 2017 winner Sloane Stephens (+1800).

US Open Women’s Draw Betting Odds Serena Williams +350 Simona Halep +700 Naomi Osaka +800 Ashleigh Barty +900 Bianca Andreescu +1400 Karolina Pliskova +1400 Madison Keys +1400 Petra Kvitova +1400 Angelique Kerber +1800 Sloane Stephens +1800 See the complete list at OddsShark

