Novak Djokovic leads field for men’s draw on US Open odds

Novak Djokovic has won four of the last five Grand Slam tournaments in tennis including last year’s US Open tournament. Djokovic will try to continue his recent dominance by earning a third career US Open title in this year’s tournament.

Djokovic is a +110 favorite to win the 2019 US Open at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. With his win over Roger Federer in the final at Wimbledon, Djokovic moved to within two Grand Slam titles of Rafael Nadal’s 18 and to within four of Federer’s 20. It suddenly feels like only a matter of time before he passes them both, but how long that takes could depend on how successful they are in holding him off with victories of their own in the next two to three years.

Rafael Nadal (+325 to win the US Open) picked up his first hard court victory of the season earlier this month in the Canadian Open. Nadal has been in strong form this year, advancing to the final at the Australian Open, winning the French Open, and advancing to the semifinals at Wimbledon. The 33-year-old has met Novak Djokovic in the finals at the US Open three times and holds a 2-1 advantage, losing in 2011 but winning in 2010 and 2013.

Roger Federer (+600) defeated Rafael Nadal in the semifinals at Wimbledon and pushed Novak Djokovic to a fifth-set tiebreaker before falling just short in the final. Federer won the US Open in five straight years from 2004 through 2008, but hasn’t won it since; Djokovic and Nadal have each won this tournament three times since Federer’s last win here.

Daniil Medvedev (+1200) is having a great 2019 campaign with four runner-up finishes in Brisbane, Barcelona, Washington, and Canada and two singles tournament wins in Sofia and Cincinnati. The 23-year-old now ranks fifth in the ATP standings and looks to be the best of the rest outside of the “big three”.

Other potential dark horse contenders on the tennis odds in this year’s US Open field include Alexander Zverev (+2000), Dominic Thiem (+2500), Marin Cilic (+2500) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (+2500). Cilic won his first and only Grand Slam title in the 2014 US Open.

US Open Men’s Draw Betting Odds Novak Djokovic +110 Rafael Nadal +325 Roger Federer +600 Daniil Medvedev +1200 Alexander Zverev +2000 Dominic Thiem +2500 Marin Cilic +2500 Stefanos Tsitsipas +2500 See the complete list at OddsShark

