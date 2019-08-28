Clemson heavy betting favorite in opener vs. Georgia Tech

The No. 1 Clemson Tigers are 6-1 straight up and 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Tigers will try to pick up a fifth straight win over the Yellow Jackets at home on Thursday night.

Clemson is a 37-point home favorite on the college football odds in South Carolina at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The team opened as a 33-point favorite, but steady betting action on the Tigers has moved the line four whole points before gameday.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers When: Thursday, August 29, 8:00 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina Betting Line / Total: Clemson -37 / 59.5 Points Yellow Jackets at Tigers OddsShark Matchup Report

Trevor Lawrence had his breakout game on the road against the Yellow Jackets last season, throwing four touchdown passes en route to a 49-21 blowout win for Clemson. Lawrence took over the starting quarterback role and never looked back after that game, leading the team on a 12-0 SU and 9-3 ATS run that ended with a 44-16 blowout win over Alabama in the National Championship Game.

With the exception of the Syracuse game on September 29 that Lawrence was knocked out of early with an injury, Clemson won every game with him under center by at least 20 points.

In their last 12 games as a betting favorite of three touchdowns or more, the Tigers are just 4-8 ATS per the OddsShark College Football Database.

After running an option offense for over a decade under former head coach Paul Johnson, the Yellow Jackets are planning to transition to a spread offense under new head coach Geoff Collins this season. There will almost certainly be growing pains as the team gets used to its new scheme, and facing one of the nation’s best defenses in their opener won’t help matters. Georgia Tech is 1-6 SU and 1-5-1 ATS in its last seven games as a double-digit underdog.

Georgia Tech at Clemson Betting Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 59.5 points. The OVER is 7-1 in Georgia Tech’s last eight road games.

The defending national champions are a virtual lock to win this game, but the massive chalk they need to cover will make the game more interesting. Clemson’s starters may be pulled by the start of the second half, but even the backups in Dabo Swinney’s group are capable of dominating most teams around the nation. It’s hard to find much of a case for the Yellow Jackets in this one.

