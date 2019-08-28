NFL Preseason Week 4 odds and betting trends

The Minnesota Vikings are 21-4 straight up and 18-7 against the spread in their last 25 preseason games. The Vikings will try to pick up their fifth straight preseason win on Thursday when they visit the Buffalo Bills.

Minnesota is a 3-point road favorite on the NFL odds in Buffalo at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. It looked as though the Vikings’ preseason winning streak might be in jeopardy last week when they trailed the Arizona Cardinals 13-9 heading into the fourth quarter, but third-stringer Kyle Sloter led the team on two touchdown drives to seal a 20-9 win for Minnesota. The Vikings and Bills are both 3-0 SU and ATS this preseason.

In another battle between two 3-0 SU and ATS squads this preseason, the New York Giants are 2.5-point road underdogs visiting the New England Patriots. The Giants are 7-2 SU and 5-2-2 ATS in their last nine preseason games against New England. Seven of those nine games have gone UNDER the posted total.

While the game was technically graded no-action after being cut short due to a lightning storm, the Baltimore Ravens still improved to 16-0 SU and 14-2 ATS over their last 16 preseason games with a 26-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday. The Ravens put their remarkable preseason winning streak on the line this Thursday as the biggest favorites on the board going off at -6 on the road against Washington.

Three other 3-0 teams will also be looking to complete undefeated preseasons this Thursday: San Francisco (-4) hosting the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh (-3.5) at Carolina, and Oakland (+2.5) at Seattle. The Seahawks are 10-3 SU and 11-2 ATS in their last 13 preseason games against the Raiders according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, something will have to give when the 0-4 SU and ATS Atlanta Falcons visit the 0-3 SU and ATS Jacksonville Jaguars (-4). The UNDER is 3-0 in Jacksonville’s three losses this preseason and 3-1 in Atlanta’s four. The Falcons are 0-12 SU and ATS in their last 12 preseason games.

As well, the 0-3 SU and ATS Indianapolis Colts are 3-point underdogs visiting the Cincinnati Bengals. With Jacoby Brissett unlikely to see much action as the new starter of the team in the wake of Andrew Luck’s retirement, the Colts will keep rolling with their underwhelming preseason duo of Chad Kelly and Phillip Walker.

NFL Preseason Week 4 Betting Lines Baltimore (-6) at Washington Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco (-4) Atlanta at Jacksonville (-4) Pittsburgh (-3.5) at Carolina Indianapolis at Cincinnati (-3) Minnesota (-3) at Buffalo New York Giants at New England (-2.5) Oakland at Seattle (-2.5) See the complete list at OddsShark

