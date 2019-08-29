 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Premier League Matchweek 4 odds and betting trends

Liverpool is on the road as a strong betting favorite against Burnley on Saturday looking to hold on to the EPL’s top spot.

Liverpool Training Session Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

With its 3-1 win at home over Arsenal last Saturday, Liverpool became the only team to start off the 2019-20 English Premier League season with a perfect 3-0-0 mark. The club will try to hold on to the top spot on the table with another win on Saturday on the road against Burnley FC.

Liverpool is a -305 road favorite on the Premier League odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Burnley is a +850 underdog to defeat Liverpool outright and going off at +400 to force a draw at home. In the last 10 Premier League matchups between these two clubs, Liverpool holds an 8-1-1 advantage. Dating back to last season, Liverpool has won 12 straight league games.

Manchester City has the second-best record in the EPL through three games at 2-1-0 after playing Tottenham to a 2-2 draw in the second matchweek of the season. City is far and away the biggest favorite on the board this weekend going off at -1200 at home against Brighton (+2800 to win, +1000 to draw) on Saturday. Bettors looking to wager on this game against the spread can get Brighton at +3 (-145) while Manchester City is -3 (+120).

After failing its first big test of the season on the road against Liverpool last weekend, Arsenal faces another one on Sunday when it hosts Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal is a +135 favorite in what should be one of the weekend’s most competitive and entertaining games. Tottenham (+190 to win, +255 to draw) and Arsenal have split their last 13 games right down the middle with matching records of 4-5-4 against one another.

Goal differential is currently the only thing separating teams No. 5 through No. 14 on the EPL table through three games as all 10 of those teams currently have matching records of 1-1-1. Manchester United has the best goal differential in this bunch at +3, but since that 4-0 opening win to Chelsea, United has had disappointing showings in a 1-1 road draw against Wolverhampton and a 2-1 loss at home last Saturday to Crystal Palace.

Manchester United will try to get back on track on Saturday as a +110 road favorite against Southampton (+270 to win, +235 to draw). United is 14-5-2 in its last 21 games against Southampton.

English Premier League Betting Lines

Manchester City (-1200) vs. Brighton (+2800), Draw (+1000)

Arsenal (+135) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (+190), Draw (+255)

Burnley (+850) vs. Liverpool (-305), Draw (+400)

Southampton (+270) vs. Manchester United (+110), Draw (+235)

