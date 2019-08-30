Oregon an underdog against Auburn on odds in Arlington

The Oregon Ducks are 4-2 straight up and against the spread in their last six games against SEC opponents. The Ducks will try to earn another win against an SEC team on Saturday when they take on the Auburn Tigers at the neutral-site AT&T Stadium.

Oregon is a 4-point underdog on the college football odds in Arlington at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. While this is technically a neutral site game, Auburn is expected to have the larger home crowd as Arlington is a lot closer to Alabama than it is to Oregon.

The Ducks had mixed results in 2018 going 9-4 SU and 5-8 ATS over the course of the season. Oregon appeared to be headed into a transitional season this year with Justin Herbert’s departure to the NFL, but Herbert surprisingly decided to stay in school for his senior season.

With Herbert back at quarterback, the Ducks have hopes of breaking the Pac-12’s two-year College Football Playoff drought; those hopes could be dashed or solidified by the result of this game.

In its last 15 games as a betting underdog, Oregon is 4-11 SU and 4-10-1 ATS per the OddsShark College Football Database.

Auburn finished the 2018 season with an 8-5 SU and 6-7 ATS record. It marked the fourth time in the last five seasons that the Tigers have failed to reach nine wins since the team went 12-1 SU en route to the BCS National Championship Game in 2013.

The pressure is on Gus Malzahn to get the Tigers back into consistent playoff contention, and the head coach is banking on true freshman Bo Nix to run the offense this season and beyond. The Tigers are 11-2 SU in their last 13 season-opening games.

Oregon vs. Auburn Betting Total

Saturday night’s total is set at 56 points. The UNDER is 12-4 in Auburn’s last 16 games and 6-2 in Oregon’s last eight.

This should be a very interesting matchup between two ranked teams hoping to exceed expectations in 2019. Oregon should have the edge at quarterback and offensive line, but Auburn should have the more talented defense. Look for this one to live up to the hype as one of the top games played in the opening week.

