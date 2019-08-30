Yankees favorites hosting Athletics on Friday MLB odds

The New York Yankees are 4-0 over their last four games since going 1-5 in their previous six games. The Yankees will try to extend their winning streak on Friday night when they host the Oakland Athletics in the first game of a three-game series.

New York is a -143 favorite on the MLB odds in the Bronx at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. CC Sabathia will start for the home team facing off against Brett Anderson and the Athletics as +123 road underdogs.

After getting swept by Oakland in the first three games of their recent nine-game road trip, the Yankees bounced back nicely by taking two of three games in Los Angeles over the Dodgers and then sweeping the Mariners in Seattle.

One great sign for the Yankees over their current 5-1 run has been the resurgence of Aaron Judge’s power. Judge has hit five home runs in the team’s last six games after hitting only 13 home runs in his previous 73 games in 2019.

The home team is 14-2 in the last 16 games between the Yankees and Athletics per the OddsShark MLB Database. Oakland is 1-5 in six games against the Yankees in New York over that stretch.

The Athletics enter this three-game series sitting 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Indians for the top American League wild card spot and one game ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays for the league’s second and final spot. All three of these clubs are on pace for at least 92 wins, but one of them is going to be left on the outside looking in when the regular season comes to a close.

Oakland is 10-4 over its last 14 games with series wins over both the Yankees and the Houston Astros.

Athletics at Yankees Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at 11 runs. The OVER is 8-1 in New York’s last nine games at home.

There could be plenty of fireworks in the series opener with two veteran starters with ERA’s over 4.00 on the mound. Over the weekend, Homer Bailey will face Domingo German on Saturday and Mike Fiers will take on J.A. Happ on Sunday. The Athletics are 7-0 in Fiers’ last seven starts.

