Andrade vs Zhang UFC Fight Night odds, betting trends

Jessica Andrade is 4-0 over her last four fights including a victory over Rose Namajuna to win the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship in May. Andrade will make her first defense of the title in the main event of UFC Fight Night 157 against Weili Zhang.

Andrade is a -160 favorite on the UFC odds to defend her championship in Shenzhen, China at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The champion will have the home crowd against her as Zhang was born in raised and China and spent most of her professional career in the Chinese organization Kunlun Fight before joining the UFC in 2018.

Weili Zhang (+130 to win) lost her very first fight as a professional in the MMA back in 2013. Since then, she is a perfect 19-0, including a 3-0 start to her UFC career with wins over Danielle Taylor, Jessica Aguilar, and Tecia Torres. While some might have liked to have seen Zhang earn another win or two in the UFC before being given this title opportunity, her convincing win over Tecia Torres and history outside of the promotion make her a worthy contender.

Another fighter who will have the home crowd behind him is Li Jingliang, who is a +225 underdog in a welterweight bout against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (-285). Jingliang is 16-5 through 21 professional fights including an 8-3 record in 11 UFC fights. He is 6-1 over his last five fights including two wins in China at UFC Fight Night 141 and UFC Fight Night 122. Zaleski dos Santos is 7-0 over his last seven fights.

Kai Kara-France (-225) is also 7-0 over his last seven fights and has a history of fighting in Chinese MMA organizations as well. Kara-France will try to extend his winning streak in the UFC to three with a victory Saturday over Mark De La Rosa (+175), who was 9-0 before joining the UFC but is just 2-2 since.

Song Kenan (-115) vs. Derrick Krantz (-115) and Mizuki Inoue (-155) vs. Wu Yanan (+125) round out the main card of UFC Fight Night 157. Song and Yanan are also Chinese natives hoping to pick up wins in front of the home crowd in Shenzhen.

