Oklahoma heavy betting favorite hosting Houston on Sunday

The Oklahoma Sooners are 16-1 straight up and 12-5 against the spread in their last 17 games at home. The Sooners are looking to build on a current 10-game home winning streak on Sunday night when the host the Houston Cougars.

Oklahoma is a 23-point home favorite on the college football odds in Norman at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last six games as a home favorite of 21 points or more, the Sooners are 2-4 ATS.

All eyes will be on former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts won the starting job with the Sooners after transferring to Oklahoma this offseason, and he has some big shoes to fill as the Sooners have produced each of the last two Heisman Trophy winners and first overall NFL picks in Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. Lincoln Riley’s team has made the playoffs and led the nation in total yards in each of the last two seasons as well.

In their last nine games played in the month of September, the Sooners are 9-0 SU and 5-4 ATS per the OddsShark College Football Database.

Last season, the Cougars kicked off the 2018 season with a 7-1 SU and 5-3 ATS run before fizzling out and going just 1-4 SU and ATS over their last five games. The combination of new head coach Dana Holgorson and returning quarterback D’Eriq King should be an exciting one, but it unfortunately won’t fix the Cougars’ big holes on the defensive side of the ball. Houston gave up 48.6 points per game over that final five-game stretch.

Cougars at Sooners Betting Total

Sunday night’s total is set at 80 points. The OVER is 8-1 in Oklahoma’s last nine games against opponents from the AAC.

This should be a really fun prime-time game. Houston almost certainly won’t be able to stop Oklahoma’s high-powered attack, but things could get interesting if the Sooners defense struggles as well. D’Eriq King passed for just under 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns last season while rushing for 674 yards and 14 touchdowns. Even if Hurts and company eventually pull away, Houston should put up some highlights on offense in Norman as well.

