Manchester City leads Premier League championship odds

Manchester City went a perfect 14-0-0 over its last 14 games last season to secure the English Premier League championship by one point over Liverpool. The club will try to win the league title for the third straight season in 2019-20.

Manchester City is a -185 favorite on the English Premier League championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Manchester City shattered Premier League records when it won the title in 2018 with 100 points and 32 wins, blowing away second-place Manchester United by 19 points on the final table. The race was much closer last season as Manchester City needed to tie is league-record 32 wins to narrowly edge out Liverpool 98-97 in points on the table.

Liverpool is going off at +275 to win the Premier League this season. In any other season besides the last two, 97 points would have been enough; but Liverpool lives in an era with one of the greatest English football clubs in history. Last season, Liverpool lost only one match with a 30-7-1 record. The club was far and away the best-of-the-rest in 2018-19 and figures to be the only team with enough depth and talent to give Manchester City a legitimate challenge this season.

Tottenham (+1800 to win the English Premier League), Chelsea (+2500), Manchester United (+2500), and Arsenal (+4000) all had stretches last season in which they looked capable of a championship run if the cards fell right. Tottenham opened the season 20-0-6, Chelsea opened 8-4-0, Arsenal went 10-4-0 after losing its first two matches and Manchester United went 10-2-0 after firing Jose Mourinho.

These clubs are all capable of playing brilliant football, but only time will tell if any are capable of playing it over the course of the entire season in 2019-20. Manchester City and Liverpool aren’t likely to leave much room for error. Chelsea was the most recent team not named Manchester City to win the league championship, doing so in 2017 with a record of 30-3-5.

Rounding out this year’s hopefuls on the EPL odds are Everton (+15000), Leicester City (+15000), and Wolverhampton (+15000). The Wolves had an impressive 16-9-13 record in their first season in the Premier League since 2011-12 last season.

EPL Championship Betting Odds Manchester City -185 Liverpool +275 Tottenham +1800 Chelsea +2500 Manchester United +2500 Arsenal +4000 Everton +15000 Leicester City +15000 Wolverhampton +15000 See the complete list at OddsShark

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.