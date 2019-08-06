Astros favored hosting Rockies on Tuesday night MLB odds

The Houston Astros are 14-3 over their last 17 games including a current stretch of four straight wins. The Astros will try to extend their winning streak when they host the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a two-game series on Tuesday night.

Houston is a -200 home favorite on the MLB odds in the series opener at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Trade deadline acquisition Zack Greinke will make his first start for the Astros against German Marquez and the Rockies as +170 road underdogs.

Over Houston’s current 14-3 stretch, the Astros have allowed only 2.41 runs per game. They’ve allowed two runs or less in seven of their last eight games and have outscored their opponents 29-4 over their last four games.

All of this pitching dominance has come without Zack Greinke, who has been one of the best pitchers in the league in 2019. While the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees remained quiet at the MLB trade deadline, the Astros made a splash that arguably makes them the new team to beat this postseason.

The Astros are 71-32 as a betting favorite this season and are 41-15 at home.

Colorado has one of the best offenses in baseball ranking sixth in the majors and third in the National League averaging 5.34 runs per game. But that offense has not been able to overcome the worst starting pitching staff in the league. Colorado’s starters have the worst ERA in baseball at 5.68, and the Rockies’ once promising season has given way to an 8-21 slump over the team’s last 29 games.

Rockies at Astros Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at 8.5 runs. The UNDER is 7-1 in Colorado’s last eight games and 12-4 in Houston’s last 16 per the OddsShark MLB Database.

The Rockies enter this two-game series with a 2-10 record in their last 12 games against Houston and a 3-10 record in their last 13 games on the road overall. Things don’t get any easier for Colorado on Wednesday night when the Rockies send Peter Lambert to the mound against Gerrit Cole. Colorado is 1-7 in Lambert’s last eight starts and Houston is 7-1 in Cole’s last eight starts.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.