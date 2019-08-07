Koepka leads Northern Trust odds as FedExCup gets started

Brooks Koepka snapped out of his non-major slump in dramatic fashion last month as he won the WGC St. Jude Invitational by three strokes. Koepka will try to carry the momentum of that win into another strong performance this week when the FedExCup playoffs begin with The Northern Trust.

Koepka is a +800 favorite on The Northern Trust odds for this week at the Liberty National Golf Course at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The 29-year-old is having a sensational season, cracking the top ten eight times in 18 events played including three runner-up finishes and three tournament wins. There’s nobody better in the world right now, and if he starts playing as well in non-major events as he plays in majors, the sky is the limit on what he could accomplish.

Rory McIlroy (+1100 to win the Northern Trust Open) is No. 2 behind Koepka in the FedExCup standings this season and is also having a fantastic year. McIlroy has finished in the top ten in a remarkable 12 of the 15 tournaments that he has played in 2019. After a disappointing showing in which he missed the cut at the Open, McIlroy bounced back to finish tied for fourth place at the St. Jude Invitational. It was his seventh top-five finish of the season; he also has two wins this year.

Jon Rahm (+1400) has ten top-ten finishes on the PGA Tour this season, second only to McIlroy’s 12. The 24-year-old has finished five of his last seven tournaments in the top 11 including a tied-for-third finish in the U.S. Open and a win in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Dustin Johnson (+1600) has won this event twice, once when it was the Barclays in 2011 and once in its first year as The Northern Trust in 2017. Since finishing in second place in the PGA Championship, Johnson has finished no better than 20th place in each of his last five tournament appearances.

Other potential contenders on the golf odds to win the first event of the FedExCup playoffs include Justin Thomas (+1800), Justin Rose (+2000), Patrick Cantlay (+2200), Rickie Fowler (+2200), Tiger Woods (+2500), Tommy Fleetwood (+2500) and Webb Simpson (+2500).

The Northern Trust Betting Odds Brooks Koepka +800 Rory McIlroy +1100 Jon Rahm +1400 Dustin Johnson +1600 Justin Thomas +1800 Justin Rose +2000 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Rickie Fowler +2200 Tiger Woods +2500 Tommy Fleetwood +2500 Webb Simpson +2500 See the complete list at OddsShark

