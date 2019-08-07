NFL Preseason Week 1 Thursday odds and betting trends

The New York Giants are 3-0 straight up and 2-1 against the spread in their last three preseason games against the New York Jets. The Giants will try to extend their preseason winning streak over the Jets when the two teams meet in their shared home stadium on Thursday night.

The Jets are a 1.5-point “road” favorite on the NFL odds in East Rutherford at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 11 preseason games, the Jets are 3-8 SU and 4-7 ATS; new Head Coach Adam Gase hasn’t fared much better in the preseason with a 3-5 SU and ATS record in his last two seasons in Miami. The Giants are 4-2 SU and 3-3 ATS in their last six preseason games. The UNDER is 9-1 in the Jets’ last 10 preseason games, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

No team dominates the preseason quite like the Baltimore Ravens, who are going off at a big premium as five-point home favorites Thursday hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens are a perfect 13-0 SU over their last three preseasons and have an 11-2 ATS record to go along with that win streak. The Ravens are 10-1 SU and 9-2 ATS in their last 11 preseason home games as well.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the Atlanta Falcons are 3.5-point road underdogs visiting the Miami Dolphins. Fading the Falcons also comes at an expensive price as Atlanta is 0-9 SU and ATS over its last nine preseason games including last week’s 14-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in the Hall of Fame Game.

First overall pick Kyler Murray will get his first taste of NFL action on Thursday as the Arizona Cardinals (-2) host the Los Angeles Chargers. Murray is only expected to play the first drive of the game in this preseason opener. The Chargers have historically dominated the Cardinals in the preseason with an 8-1 SU and 6-1-2 ATS record in their last nine preseason games against them.

And the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are on the road as 1-point underdogs Thursday against the Detroit Lions. New England went 3-1 SU and ATS in the preseason last year.

NFL Preseason Week 1 Thursday Odds Jacksonville at Baltimore (-5) Atlanta at Miami (-3.5) Tennessee at Philadelphia (-3.5) Carolina at Chicago (-3) Indianapolis (-2.5) at Buffalo Washington (-2) at Cleveland Houston at Green Bay (-2) Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona (-2) New York Jets (-1.5) at New York Giants New England (-1) at Detroit Denver at Seattle (-1)

