NFL Preseason Week 1 weekend odds and betting trends

The New Orleans Saints are 5-2 straight up and against the spread in their last seven preseason games. The Saints will try to keep their streak of strong preseason play going on Friday night when they host the Minnesota Vikings.

New Orleans is a 3-point home favorite on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. While the Saints are well-known for their high-octane offense during the regular season, the preseason tends to be a different beast as the Saints have gone 9-2 on the UNDER in their last 11 preseason games according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

Minnesota is 4-3 SU and 2-5 ATS in its last seven preseason games, but before that the Vikings were 11-1 SU and ATS in their previous 12 preseason contests.

In the early game on Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a 2.5-point favorite at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pittsburgh has gone 6-2 SU and ATS over its last eight preseason games while Tampa Bay is 3-6 SU and ATS over its last nine. The OVER was 4-0 in Tampa Bay’s four preseason games last season and 3-1 in Pittsburgh’s contests.

The Oakland Raiders went 3-1 in the preseason last year in the first year of Jon Gruden’s 10-year contract. This year’s Hard Knocks stars are 5.5-point favorites at home on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams. Los Angeles has won the last two preseason matchups between these two teams. Despite those two wins against Oakland, the Rams are only 6-11 SU and 4-12-1 ATS in their last 17 preseason games.

The Cincinnati Bengals are 3.5-point betting underdogs on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Cincinnati went 3-1 SU and ATS last preseason, but the Bengals might be overly-cautious with their starters in this one after losing A.J. Green to a preseason injury during training camp.

Rounding out this week’s preseason betting action is a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers (-4). The 49ers have won each of the last three preseason matchups between these two old rivals. Dallas will be paying close attention to its running backs in this game with starter Ezekiel Elliott threatening to hold out into the regular season if he doesn’t get a new deal.

