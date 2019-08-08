Shevchenko favorite vs. Carmouche on Saturday UFC odds

Valentina Shevchenko is 17-3 over the course of her professional career. She will have the chance to avenge her loss against one of the two women who have defeated her on Saturday when she defends the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship against Liz Carmouche.

Shevchenko is a -1100 favorite on the UFC odds to defend her title in Uruguay at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The last time these two women met in the Octagon was at an event called C3 Fights: Red River Rivalry in Oklahoma back in 2010. Since then, Shevchenko has developed into one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world; she is 10-2 over her last 12 professional fights with two losses to Amanda Nunes and a 10-0 record against everyone else.

Carmouche meanwhile is just 7-6 in her last 13 professional fights since kicking off her career with a 6-0 record. She is a +650 underdog in Saturday’s Main Event.

The welterweight division is extremely deep in the UFC and is a tough one to climb in the rankings. Vicente Luque is hoping to do just that as a -225 favorite on Saturday against Mike Perry. The 27-year-old Luque is 9-1 over his last 10 fights with five straight wins including four straight knockouts; as long as he keeps winning, he should keep getting better fights.

Luiz Eduardo Garagorri is a perfect 13-0 through the first 13 starts of his professional career. Garagorri is a -130 favorite in his UFC debut against Humberto Bandenay (+100) on Saturday. Bandenay’s UFC career is off to a rocky start as he has lost each of his last two fights since winning his UFC debut in 2017.

Volkan Oezdemir is a -145 favorite in his light heavyweight bout against Ilir Latifi (+115). Oezdemir is trying to snap a three-fight losing streak that he has been on since winning each of his previous five fights.

Rounding out the main card are matchups of Rodolfo Vieira (-225) vs. Oskar Piechota (+175)

and Enrique Barzola (-150) vs. Bobby Moffett (+120). Vieira is also making his UFC debut on Saturday with an undefeated record of 5-0 as a professional to date.

