Mets small underdogs hosting Nationals on Friday MLB odds

The New York Mets are a perfect 6-0 in their last six games after sweeping the Miami Marlins in a four-game series earlier this week. The Mets will try to keep their winning streak going on Friday night in the first game of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.

New York is a +110 home underdog on the MLB odds in Queens at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Marcus Stroman will take the hill for the home team and try to out-duel Stephen Strasburg and the Nationals as -120 road favorites.

Washington Nationals at New York Mets When: Friday, August 9, 7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field, Queens, New York Betting Line / Total: Washington -120 / 8 Runs Nationals at Mets OddsShark Matchup Report

It would seem that the Mets knew something that the rest of the baseball world didn’t. New York was criticized by fans and media personalities around the country for being buyers at the trade deadline instead of sellers, acquiring Marcus Stroman and holding on to Noah Syndergaard.

But suddenly, with a 13-1 run over their last 14 games, the Mets have surged into the NL wild card race and they may have the deepest pitching staff in the National League outside of the Los Angeles Dodgers with Jacob deGrom, Syndergaard, Stroman, Zack Wheeler, and Stephen Matz.

The Mets are a perfect 8-0 in their last eight games at home per the OddsShark MLB Database. This will be Stroman’s second start in a Mets uniform; the Mets won his first game 7-5.

With the Mets rapidly gaining ground in the standings, the Nationals picked a good time to break out of their recent slump. Washington was 3-7 over its previous 10 games before picking up an impressive three-game sweep over the San Francisco Giants earlier this week.

Those three road wins brought Washington’s road record to 17-8 in the team’s last 25 games away from Nationals Park. The Nationals are 7-1 in Stephen Strasburg’s last eight starts.

Nationals at Mets Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at eight runs. The UNDER is 13-3 in Washington’s last 16 games on the road.

Mets and Nationals fans will be treated to some great pitching duels in this series. Patrick Corbin and Noah Syndergaard take the mound on Saturday and Anibal Sanchez and Jacob deGrom meet in the series finale on Sunday. Washington is 7-2 in Patrick Corbin’s last nine starts.

