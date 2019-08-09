Dodgers strong betting favorites hosting D-Backs on Friday

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 8-1 over their last nine games including a current stretch of five straight wins. The Dodgers will try to extend their winning streak to six on Friday night when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first game of a three-game series.

Los Angeles is a -190 favorite on the MLB odds for Friday’s series opener at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Walker Buehler will get the start for the Dodgers going up against Robbie Ray and the Diamondbacks as +178 road underdogs.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers When: Friday, August 9, 10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California Betting Line / Total: Los Angeles -190 / 8 Runs Diamondbacks at Dodgers OddsShark Matchup Report

With a 5-0 record over their last five games, the Dodgers have improved to 77-40 on the season and are a whopping 18 games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the division lead in the NL West.

Los Angeles has allowed one run or less in four of its last five games, and on a night that the pitching staff didn’t have it and gave up 10 runs, the Dodgers’ offense came up with 11 runs. The Dodgers have the best run differential in the league at +183 and have been making it look easy all season long.

Los Angeles has been particularly dominant at home with a 46-15 record at Dodger Stadium in 2019.

The Diamondbacks have their sights set on the future as they traded Paul Goldschmidt out of town this offseason and staff ace Zack Greinke away at the trade deadline. But Arizona keeps winning despite making these moves, reeling off back-to-back series wins against the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies, two teams that are ahead of the Diamondbacks in the NL wild card standings.

Winning a third straight series this weekend will be tough as Arizona is just 1-8 in its last nine road games against the Dodgers per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Diamondbacks at Dodgers Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at eight runs. The UNDER is 5-1 in Los Angeles’s last six games.

The Dodgers will attempt to hasten their path to a seventh straight NL West title with a strong showing in this series. Kenta Maeda will face rookie Alex Young on Saturday and Hyun-Jin Ryu will make his return from the IL on Sunday in a matchup against Mike Leake.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.