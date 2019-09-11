Top-ranked Clemson heavy favorite at Syracuse on Saturday

The No. 1 Clemson Tigers are 17-0 straight up and 10-7 against the spread in their last 17 games. The Tigers will look to extend their winning streak on Saturday night on the road against the Syracuse Orange.

Clemson is a 27.5-point road favorite on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last six games played in the month of September, the Tigers are just 1-5 ATS.

Trevor Lawrence has opened the 2019 season in a bit of a sophomore slump for the Tigers. After passing for 3,280 yards with 30 touchdowns and only four interceptions as a true freshman last season, Lawrence has passed for only 436 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions through Clemson’s first two games in September.

The star quarterback will try to get back on track this weekend against a Syracuse team that forced him out of the game with a head injury in the second quarter last season.

The Tigers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games against Syracuse including a loss to the Orange as 23.5-point road favorites in 2017 per the OddsShark College Football Database.

Perhaps Syracuse got caught looking ahead to this week’s showdown against the defending national champions, but not much went right last Saturday on the road against the Maryland Terrapins. The Orange got pummeled 63-20 in what was supposed to be a competitive game as 1.5-point road underdogs.

Syracuse had a breakout season going 10-3 SU and 9-4 ATS last season, but those numbers will be hard to replicate without quarterback Eric Dungey.

Clemson at Syracuse Betting Total

Saturday’s total is set at 58.5 points. The UNDER is 6-1 in the last seven games between these two teams.

On paper, there shouldn’t be much stopping this game from being a Clemson blowout. But for whatever reason, the Orange have consistently given the Tigers trouble in recent years, losing by 10 points or less in four of their five losses to Clemson and winning outright in 2017.

Clemson’s defense will benefit from Syracuse having less explosiveness at the quarterback position this year, but will the offense do enough to cover this big number?

