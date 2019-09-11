Bucs underdogs at Panthers on Thursday Night Football odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 0-7 straight up and 2-3-2 against the spread in their last seven road games since winning their first road game of 2018 last season. The Buccaneers hope to win their first road game of 2019 as well when they visit the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay is a 6.5-point road underdog on the NFL odds in Charlotte at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The line has moved from its opener of the Buccaneers at +5.5 up to +6.5 as early betting action has come in on the Panthers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers When: Thursday, September 12, 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina Betting Line / Total: Carolina -6.5 / 49.5 Points Buccaneers at Panthers OddsShark Matchup Report

The Buccaneers led the game 7-6 at the half, but in the end the team couldn’t overcome four turnovers on offense in a 31-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

Jameis Winston was responsible for three of those turnovers, throwing three interceptions with only one passing touchdown and 194 passing yards on the night. Playing in the final year of his rookie deal this season, Winston is going to need to perform a lot better if he hopes to be an NFL starter in 2020.

In their last 12 games against the Panthers, the Buccaneers are 3-9 SU and 4-12 ATS per the OddsShark NFL Database.

The Panthers played well against the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday but fell just short in a 30-27 loss at home. With the loss, Carolina fell to 1-8 SU and 2-7 ATS over its last nine games since the team’s promising 6-2 SU and ATS start in 2018. Ron Rivera’s usually stout defense has allowed a pedestrian 25.8 points per game across the team’s current nine-game slump. Carolina is 7-1 SU in its last eight games as a home favorite.

Buccaneers at Panthers Betting Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 49.5 points. The OVER is 13-4 in Tampa Bay’s last 17 games on the road with an average combined score of 56.9 over that stretch.

Eight of Carolina’s next nine games come against opponents who missed the postseason in 2018. They won’t all be easy matchups this year, but it’s a manageable run of games that the team would love to build some momentum into with a victory on Thursday over Tampa Bay.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.