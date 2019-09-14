Saints small underdogs at Rams on Sunday NFL betting lines

The New Orleans Saints are 7-2 straight up and against the spread in their last nine road games. The Saints will try to pick up another road win on Sunday in a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship Game.

New Orleans is a 2-point road underdog on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last five road games against the Rams, the Saints are 0-5 ATS.

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams When: Sunday, September 15, 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California Betting Line / Total: Los Angeles -2 / 52 Points Saints at Rams OddsShark Matchup Report

After going 13-3 SU and 10-6 ATS during the regular season in 2018, the Saints moved to within one game of the Super Bowl with a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. But in the conference final, the Saints lost to the Rams 26-23 in overtime after being on the wrong end of an egregious missed pass interference call. With a win on Sunday, the Saints could exact a bit of revenge and improve to 2-0 on the season.

The Saints are a perfect 3-0 SU and ATS in their last three games as a betting underdog per the OddsShark NFL Database. Before this current winning streak they were 1-6 SU and 3-4 ATS in their previous seven games as an underdog.

The Rams rushed for 166 yards as a team on the road against the Carolina Panthers in a 30-27 road win last Sunday. Todd Gurley appeared to be on his way to a disappointing season debut with only 12 yards on eight carries at the half, but the veteran back finished the game with 64 yards in the fourth quarter to get to 97 yards on the day. Los Angeles went 8-1 SU and 4-3-2 ATS at home last season.

Saints at Rams Betting Total

Sunday’s total is set at 52 points. The OVER is 4-0-1 in the Rams’ last five games at home.

This matchup should be an exciting one between two of the NFC’s best. The Saints likely circled this game on their schedules the minute they received them, and the Rams would love to show the world that last year’s win was no fluke. Each of the last three games between New Orleans and Los Angeles have been decided by 10 points or less; look for another competitive game this weekend.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.