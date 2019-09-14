Browns favored at Jets on Monday Night Football odds

The Cleveland Browns are 2-27 straight up and 10-18-1 against the spread in their last 29 games on the road. The Browns will try snap out of their road woes on Monday night when they visit the New York Jets.

Cleveland is a 6.5-point road favorite on the NFL odds in New York at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The news that Sam Darnold would miss this game with mono bumped this spread up 3.5 points from its original opener of Cleveland -3.

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets When: Monday, September 16, 8:15 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Betting Line / Total: Cleveland -6.5 / 44 Points Browns at Jets OddsShark Matchup Report

The Browns entered the season as favorites to win the AFC North and with serious dark horse Super Bowl contender hype. But in Week 1, the Browns just looked like the same team that has missed the playoffs for the last 16 years, bumbling their way to a 43-13 home loss to the Tennessee Titans. Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions with only one touchdown pass in the loss as 5.5-point home favorites.

With last Sunday’s loss, Cleveland fell to 1-10-1 SU and 5-7 ATS in its last 12 games played in the month of September per the OddsShark NFL Database.

While the Jets didn’t have the kind of hype that the Browns had this offseason, there was cautious optimism that the team could be a lot better with Sam Darnold building momentum towards the end of the season and LeVeon Bell joining the offense at running back.

But after blowing a 16-0 lead at home against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday and now losing Sam Darnold indefinitely to mono this week, all hope suddenly seems lost. Trevor Siemian takes over for the Jets, who are 0-6 SU and 0-5-1 ATS in their last six games at home.

Browns at Jets Betting Total

Monday night’s total is set at 44 points. The UNDER is 9-2 in Cleveland’s last 11 night game appearances.

What was supposed to be a showdown between the top two quarterbacks taken in the 2018 NFL Draft is now suddenly just a must-win game for the Browns. A victory over the Jets won’t in and of itself prove that the Titans loss was a fluke, but it will at least get Cleveland back on track.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.