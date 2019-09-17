Rays look to buck road betting trends at Dodgers on Tuesday

The Tampa Bay Rays are 13-4 over their last 17 games, but just 4-7 in their last 11 games on the road. The Rays will try to close out their current eight-game road trip with at least one win in a two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers starting on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay is a +113 road underdog on the MLB odds in Los Angeles at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Blake Snell gets the start for the Rays going up against Ross Stripling and the Dodgers as -123 home favorites.

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers When: Tuesday, September 17, 10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California Betting Line / Total: Los Angeles -123 / 8.5 Runs Rays at Dodgers OddsShark Matchup Report

In the three-team race for the two American League wild card spots, the Rays, Oakland Athletics, and Cleveland Indians all refuse to yield.

Despite their recent 13-4 run, the Rays still enter Tuesday’s action only 1.5 games ahead of the Indians for the final wild card spot in the AL. After this two-game series against the Dodgers, the Rays return home for a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox and two games against the New York Yankees before finishing the season on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Rays are 3-6 in their last nine games against the Dodgers and 1-4 in their last five road games against them per the OddsShark MLB Database.

The Dodgers clinched the NL West last Tuesday, marking the seventh straight season that they have won the division. While Los Angeles is already a lock to make the postseason, it still has a bit to play for down the stretch as at 97-54 the Dodgers are only one game behind the Houston Astros and the Yankees for the best record in baseball and the home field in the World Series that would come with it. The Dodgers are 56-20 at home this season.

Rays at Dodgers Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at 8.5 runs. The OVER is 7-0 in Tampa Bay’s last seven games against National League opponents.

Tampa Bay is hoping that this isn’t the last time it sees the Dodgers this season as the Rays would love to meet them again in the World Series. This short series wraps up on Wednesday night with Brendan McKay starting for the Rays against rookie Tony Gonsolin.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.