Utah betting favorite at USC in Friday night Pac-12 matchup

The No. 10 Utah Utes are 8-1 straight up and 7-2 against the spread in their last nine road games played in the month of September. The Utes will try to pick up another September road win over the USC Trojans on Friday night at the Coliseum.

Utah is a 4-point road favorite on the college football odds in Los Angeles at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last five games against the Trojans, the Utes are 3-2 SU and 4-1 ATS.

Utah Utes at USC Trojans When: Friday, September 20, 9:00 p.m. ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California Betting Line / Total: Utah -4 / 52.5 Points Utes at Trojans OddsShark Matchup Report

The Utes were 6-2 SU and 5-3 ATS last season before losing both starting quarterback Trevor Huntley and starting running back Zack Moss to injury in a road game against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

With Huntley and Moss both back on offense and the defense looking great with another year of experience under its belt, the Utes are looking like a legitimate contender to win the Pac-12. Passing this road test against USC’s Air Raid offense would be a huge step in the right direction for Utah.

In their last eight games against Pac-12 opponents, the Utes are 6-2 SU and ATS per the OddsShark College Football Database.

One week after leading the Trojans to a 45-20 victory over the Stanford Cardinal with 377 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and no interceptions, freshman Kedon Slovis looked a lot more human last Saturday against the BYU Cougars. Slovis still passed for 281 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions in a 30-27 overtime loss to the same Cougars team that Utah defeated 30-12 in Week 1.

USC has been a home underdog just six times since 2010 and is 1-5 SU and 2-4 ATS in those six games.

Utah at USC Betting Total

Saturday’s total is set at 52.5 points. The OVER is 4-0 in the last four meetings between USC and Utah.

After Stanford took another blowout loss at UCF and USC lost to BYU, that win over the Cardinal is suddenly looking like it had more to do with Stanford’s weaknesses than USC’s strengths. But USC is still undefeated within the conference, so this is an important matchup between these two Pac-12 South rivals.

