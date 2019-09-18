Titans road favorites at Jaguars on Thursday night odds

The Tennessee Titans are 4-17 straight up in their last 21 road games against AFC South opponents and are 3-12 against the spread in their last 15 such matchups. The Titans hope to break out of this slump with a road victory on Thursday night over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tennessee is a 1.5-point road favorite on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Over their last 12 games played in Week 3, the Titans are 8-4 SU.

The Titans looked nothing like the team that crushed the Cleveland Browns 43-13 in Week 1 on Sunday, losing to the Indianapolis Colts 19-17 as three-point home favorites. The defense played well again, but the offense mustered up just 242 total yards and went only 1-for-10 on third down conversions. Marcus Mariota will face another tough defense on Thursday night against the Jaguars.

In their last seven games against the Jaguars, the Titans are 6-1 SU and 5-1-1 ATS per the OddsShark NFL Database. This includes a current stretch of 4-0 SU and ATS in the last four meetings between these two teams.

Like Tennessee, Jacksonville was fantastic on defense last weekend but couldn’t get much going on offense in a 13-12 loss. Gardner Minshew played well enough in his first NFL start going 23-for-33 for 213 yards with no interceptions. But after leading the team down the field for what appeared to be a game-tying touchdown drive, Doug Marrone took the ball out of his hands on a two-point conversion attempt that ended in Leonard Fournette being tackled short of the goal line. The Jaguars are 3-7 SU and ATS in their last 10 games played on a Thursday.

Titans at Jaguars Betting Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 39 points. The UNDER is 7-2 in Tennessee’s last nine road games against the Jaguars.

If last week is any indication, football fans are in for a low-scoring affair on Thursday Night Football. The last three games in this head-to-head series have averaged only 26.3 total points, so both of these teams are clearly comfortable playing in tight, physical contests. The AFC South is still wide open; if Jacksonville hopes to save its season, it has to start with a win in this one.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.