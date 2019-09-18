 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Titans road favorites at Jaguars on Thursday night odds

The Tennessee Titans will be looking to overcome some weak betting trends on the road when they face the Jaguars in Jacksonville to kick off Week 3 of the season.

By OddsShark
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans are 4-17 straight up in their last 21 road games against AFC South opponents and are 3-12 against the spread in their last 15 such matchups. The Titans hope to break out of this slump with a road victory on Thursday night over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tennessee is a 1.5-point road favorite on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Over their last 12 games played in Week 3, the Titans are 8-4 SU.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Thursday, September 19, 8:20 p.m. ET

Where:TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Betting Line / Total: Tennessee -1.5 / 39 Points

Titans at Jaguars OddsShark Matchup Report

The Titans looked nothing like the team that crushed the Cleveland Browns 43-13 in Week 1 on Sunday, losing to the Indianapolis Colts 19-17 as three-point home favorites. The defense played well again, but the offense mustered up just 242 total yards and went only 1-for-10 on third down conversions. Marcus Mariota will face another tough defense on Thursday night against the Jaguars.

In their last seven games against the Jaguars, the Titans are 6-1 SU and 5-1-1 ATS per the OddsShark NFL Database. This includes a current stretch of 4-0 SU and ATS in the last four meetings between these two teams.

Like Tennessee, Jacksonville was fantastic on defense last weekend but couldn’t get much going on offense in a 13-12 loss. Gardner Minshew played well enough in his first NFL start going 23-for-33 for 213 yards with no interceptions. But after leading the team down the field for what appeared to be a game-tying touchdown drive, Doug Marrone took the ball out of his hands on a two-point conversion attempt that ended in Leonard Fournette being tackled short of the goal line. The Jaguars are 3-7 SU and ATS in their last 10 games played on a Thursday.

Titans at Jaguars Betting Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 39 points. The UNDER is 7-2 in Tennessee’s last nine road games against the Jaguars.

If last week is any indication, football fans are in for a low-scoring affair on Thursday Night Football. The last three games in this head-to-head series have averaged only 26.3 total points, so both of these teams are clearly comfortable playing in tight, physical contests. The AFC South is still wide open; if Jacksonville hopes to save its season, it has to start with a win in this one.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

