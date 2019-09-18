Notre Dame a double-digit underdog at Georgia on Saturday

The No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 14-0 straight up and 7-6-1 against the spread over their last 14 regular season games. But despite their long winning streak, the Fighting Irish will be big underdogs on Saturday when they visit the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.

Notre Dame is a 14-point road underdog on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Fighting Irish are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games played in the month of September.

After completing a perfect 12-0 SU regular season in 2018, the Fighting Irish looked hopeless in a 30-3 loss to the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff.

So far in 2019 they’ve picked up easy wins against the Louisville Cardinals and the New Mexico Lobos, but the real test to see whether or not anything has really changed comes on Saturday in Athens. Ian Book enters this game with 553 passing yards and six passing touchdowns to go along with two rushing touchdowns; an upset over Georgia could propel him into the Heisman conversation.

The Fighting Irish are 7-5 ATS in their last 12 games as a double-digit underdog with two ouright upsets over that stretch per the OddsShark College Football Database.

The Bulldogs were considered by many to be the third best team in the country last season going 11-1 SU and 7-5 ATS during the regular season before being narrowly defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game 35-28.

The team has unfinished business this season and is off to a strong start with a 3-0 SU and 2-1 ATS run in which the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 148 to 23. Georgia enters this matchup with 22 straight wins in September and 15 straight wins at home.

Notre Dame at Georgia Betting Total

Saturday’s total is set at 56.5 points. The OVER is 7-1 in Notre Dame’s last eight September road games.

Each of Notre Dame’s last four games against SEC opponents have been decided by five points or less, including a 20-19 loss to Georgia at home back in 2017. After taking such an ugly loss to Clemson in the playoffs last year, Notre Dame would love to prove that was a fluke with a strong showing in this one.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.