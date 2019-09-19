Premier League Matchweek 6 odds and betting trends

Liverpool is a perfect 5-0-0 through the first five games of the 2019 season, opening up a five-point lead over Manchester City and the rest of the English Premier League. The 2018 EPL runner-ups will try to improve to 6-0-0 with a road win on Sunday against Chelsea.

Liverpool is a +100 road favorite on the Premier League odds in London at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Last season, Liverpool suffered only one loss and had seven draws across a 30-7-1 campaign. One of those draws came on the road against Chelsea in the team’s seventh match of the season. Overall, Liverpool is 2-3-4 in its last nine road games at Samford Bridge.

Chelsea (+265 to win, +275 to draw) was one of the EPL’s strongest teams at home in 2018-19 with a 12-6-1 record, but the club is still looking for its first win at home this season after starting the year off 0-2-0 with disappointing draws against Leicester City and Sheffield United. Chelsea has allowed the second most goals in the Premier League this season with opponents finding the back of the net 11 times through the first five matches of 2019.

As well, two top-five teams collide on Saturday when Leicester City (+190 to win, +250 to draw) hosts Tottenham Hotspur, which is the +135 favorite. Harry Kane and a Tottenham attack that is tied for third-best in the EPL with 11 goals will face a tough test against a stingy Leicester City defense that is tied for the league-low with only four goals allowed this season. Tottenham has won each of its last three games against Leicester City.

Manchester United defeated Leicester 1-0 last week to improve to 2-2-1 on the season. United is on the road on Sunday as a +105 road favorite against West Ham United (+240 to win, +270 to draw). Manchester United is 4-1-1 in its last six matches against West Ham.

And Manchester City suffered a shocking 3-2 loss to Norwich City last week as a -700 favorite, paying off Norwich City backers at +1400. Manchester City will look to bounce back as -950 favorites this Saturday hosting 0-2-3 Watford (+2200 to win, +900 to draw).

