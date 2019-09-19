Wisconsin favored over Michigan in key Big Ten matchup

The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers are 3-0 straight up and against the spread over their last three games, outscoring their opponents 145 to 3 over that stretch. The Badgers will try to keep their stretch of dominance going on Saturday when they host the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines.

Wisconsin is a 3.5-point home favorite on the college football odds in Madison at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 43 games played at home in September, the Badgers are 42-1 SU.

Michigan Wolverines at Wisconsin Badgers When: Saturday, September 18, 12:00 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin Betting Line / Total: Wisconsin -3.5 / 44 Points Wolverines at Badgers OddsShark Matchup Report

Jonathan Taylor has been one of the nation’s best running backs over the last two seasons, averaging 2,085.5 rushing yards and 14.5 rushing touchdowns per season in 2017 and 2018. Taylor hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down with 237 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go along with three receiving touchdowns through his first two games in 2019. Another strong performance from Taylor against ranked Michigan could put the Junior into the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Wisconsin is 8-0 SU in its last eight games at home against teams with winning records.

Michigan fell to 0-6 ATS over its last six games in Week 2 when it narrowly escaped with a 24-21 win at home against Army as 22-point favorites. This marked the second straight week that the Wolverines gave up 21 points to an inferior opponent at home; a troubling sign for a team that has had an elite defense in previous years under Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan at Wisconsin Betting Total

Saturday’s total is set at 44 points. The UNDER is 8-0 in Michigan’s last eight September road games per the OddsShark College Football Database.

This is a massively important game for both of these teams. Both of these programs have been knocking on the door in recent season, but neither has won the Big Ten championship since Wisconsin did so in 2012; and that was only due to the 12-0 Ohio State Buckeyes’ ineligibility. Michigan and Wisconsin are both hoping to topple Ohio State in 2019, and the team that wins this game will have the much better chance at doing so.

