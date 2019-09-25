Packers favored hosting Eagles on Thursday night NFL odds

The Green Bay Packers are 14-0-1 straight up in their last 15 September home games and 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 September home games. The Packers look to keep this trend of success alive and to remain undefeated with a win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Green Bay is a 4.5-point home favorite on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The line has moved a full three points from its opener of Green Bay -1.5.

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers When: Thursday, September 26, 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin Betting Line / Total: Green Bay -4.5 / 45 Points Eagles at Packers OddsShark Matchup Report

The Matt LaFleur era is off to a 3-0 SU and ATS start in Green Bay, but it has been the defense leading the way. Aaron Rodgers has only passed for 647 yards and four touchdowns through the team’s first three games, but the Packers defense is second only to the Patriots in points allowed this season with 11.7 per game. The offense will try to get something going on Thursday night against a porous Philadelphia defense that is allowing 293.7 passing yards and 26 points per game.

In their last six games against the Eagles, the Packers are 5-1 SU and ATS per the OddsShark NFL Database.

Philadelphia has been ravaged by injuries on both sides of the ball early in 2019, which has helped contribute to the team’s disappointing 1-2 SU and 0-3 ATS start. Another big issue has been slow starts; the Eagles have trailed at the half in all three of their first three games by an average of nine points per game.

The Eagles will need to get off to a better start on the road on Thursday night if they hope to break their 0-6 ATS slump in the month of September.

Eagles at Packers Betting Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 45 points. The UNDER is 7-1 in the last eight games between Philadelphia and Green Bay.

This isn’t quite a must-win situation for the Eagles, but falling to 1-3 on the season would be far from optimal for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations. Meanwhile in Green Bay, the Packers are still trying to get things right on offense before the schedule moves into October. Thursday night games aren’t always compelling, but this one has some interesting storylines to follow.

