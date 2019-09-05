Cowboys favored by TD over Giants on Sunday NFL odds

The Dallas Cowboys are 5-1 straight up and 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six home games against the New York Giants. The Cowboys will try to pick up a third straight home win over the Giants on Sunday.

Dallas is a 7-point home favorite on the NFL odds in their season opener at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last five games at home, the Cowboys are a perfect 5-0 SU.

After sitting out all of training camp and the preseason, Ezekiel Elliott ended his holdout with the Cowboys on Wednesday morning when he signed a six-year, $90 million extension with the team.

Elliott returned to practice on Wednesday and is expected to be the team’s starter in this matchup against the Giants. With Elliott’s holdout officially in the past, Dallas can focus on building on the 8-2 SU and 6-3-1 ATS run it ended last season on with a strong start in 2019.

The Cowboys are 8-1 SU and ATS in their last nine games against NFC East divisional foes according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The Giants have made the playoffs only once in the last seven seasons, finishing in last place in the NFC East in both 2017 with a 3-13 SU record and in 2018 with a 5-11 SU record.

New York already has its running back of the future on the field in Saquon Barkley, but its quarterback of the future Daniel Jones will start the year on the sideline as the 38-year-old Eli Manning will open the 2019 season at starting quarterback.

In their last seven games as a betting underdog, the Giants are 5-2 ATS with two outright upsets.

Giants at Cowboys Betting Total

Sunday’s total is set at 45.5 points. The UNDER is 5-1 in the last six games between the Giants and Cowboys.

It’s great that Elliott will be back for this game as it gives NFL fans the chance to enjoy another showdown between two of the league’s best young backs in Elliott and Barkley.

Seven of the last nine games between the Giants and Cowboys have been decided by a touchdown or less, so don’t be surprised if this game winds up being more competitive than the spread suggests it will be.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.