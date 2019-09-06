Betting trends favor Patriots over Steelers on Sunday odds

The New England Patriots ended the 2018 season on a 5-0 straight up and 4-1 against the spread run that culminated in a sixth Super Bowl championship for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. The duo will get back to work on Sunday night when the Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

New England is a 5.5-point home favorite on the NFL odds in Foxborough at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Patriots are 12-4 SU and 11-4-1 ATS in their last 16 games against the Steelers.

Year in and year out, the Patriots never stop winning. They’ve had 16 straight seasons of at least 10 wins and have won the AFC East in 15 of those 16 years. New England has been to the Super Bowl four times in the last five years and has won it in three of those four appearances. The team lost one of its best offensive weapons this season in Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady enters the season at 42 years old; but fans and opposing teams know better than to try to predict a decline in production.

The Patriots are a perfect 16-0 SU in their last 16 games at home per the OddsShark NFL Database. They are 13-3 ATS over that stretch.

With Antonio Brown leading the Oakland Raiders offseason into chaos, it would seem that the Steelers moved on from the eccentric wide receiver at the right time. After dealing with the distractions of LeVeon Bell’s holdout and Antonio Brown’s antics last season, the Steelers are hoping to bounce back from a 9-6-1 SU and 8-7-1 ATS campaign this year. Pittsburgh went 4-1 SU and 5-0 ATS in five games as a betting underdog last season.

Steelers at Patriots Betting Total

Sunday night’s total is set at 49 points. The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between the Steelers and Patriots.

The Steelers were the last team to beat New England in 2018, handing the Patriots a 17-10 loss in Pittsburgh before they went on their season-ending five-game winning streak. With the venue switching over to Gillette Stadium, the Steelers have the opportunity to make a serious statement if they can put together another dominant defensive effort like that one this week.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.