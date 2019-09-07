Saints favored hosting Texans on Monday Night Football odds

The New Orleans Saints are 7-0 straight up and 4-3 against the spread in their last seven games against AFC opponents. The Saints will try to extend this winning streak to eight games when they host the Houston Texans on Monday night.

New Orleans is a 6.5-point home favorite on the NFL odds in its season opener at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The home team is a perfect 4-0 SU and ATS in the last four meetings between the Texans and the Saints.

One season after being on the wrong side of a wild Hail Mary touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings that knocked them out of the postseason, the Saints were once again knocked out of the postseason in heartbreaking fashion last season.

New Orleans did not receive a call on what was an obvious pass interference that would have sealed the team’s trip to the Super Bowl with a win over the Los Angeles Rams. Instead, the Saints went on to lose that game 26-23, ending a year in which they’d gone 13-3 SU and 10-6 ATS during the regular season.

The Saints are a dominant 15-3 SU in their last 18 home games, but they’ve gone just 8-10 ATS over that stretch per the OddsShark NFL Database.

Shortly after trading away Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks for a modest return, the Texans did far better in trades for Carlos Hyde with the Kansas City Chiefs and for Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills from the Miami Dolphins.

With Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement last month, the Texans suddenly have a great shot at winning the AFC South if they can keep Deshaun Watson healthy, and Tunsil should help in that goal. Houston is 2-6 SU and 2-5-1 ATS in its last eight games as a betting underdog.

Texans at Saints Betting Total

Monday night’s total is set at 52 points. The UNDER is 5-1 in Houston’s last six games as an underdog.

The Saints are hoping that this is the year that their bad luck turns around and that they can finally return to and win the Super Bowl. The first step in that journey begins on Monday against a solid defensive test in the Texans.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.