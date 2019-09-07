Broncos road favorites at the Raiders on MNF betting lines

The Denver Broncos are 17-3 straight up and 11-7-2 against the spread in their last 20 games played in the month of September. The Broncos will try to start off another season well on Monday night with a road win over the Oakland Raiders.

Denver is a 1-point road favorite on the NFL odds in Oakland at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Raiders opened as a 3-point home favorite, but drama swirling around the team and Antonio Brown has pushed bettors towards the Broncos.

The Broncos had an awful couple of seasons under head coach Vance Joseph, who led the team to an 11-21 SU and 10-20-2 ATS record.

Poor quarterback play has been Denver’s biggest issue over the last few seasons, and the team is hoping that veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is able to patch things up in that area of the game. Flacco owns a career record of 96-67 in 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

In their last 15 games against the Raiders, the Broncos are 11-4 SU and 9-6 ATS per the OddsShark NFL Database. Oakland has turned the tides recently though with a 2-1 SU and 3-0 ATS record against Denver.

The Antonio Brown saga is never ending in Oakland. After a preseason loaded with distractions around his injured feet and helmet issues, Brown was reportedly suspended from Monday night’s game against Denver after an altercation with GM Mike Mayock.

After apologizing on Friday, he is suddenly cleared to play against the Broncos. Brown’s on-field talent could help the Raiders improve on last season’s 4-12 SU and 6-10 ATS campaign, but his off-field antics may prevent him from doing so.

Broncos at Raiders Betting Total

Monday night’s total is set at 43 points. The UNDER is 9-0 in Denver’s last nine games.

There are storylines abound for both of these division rivals heading into this season opener. Both have high hopes for the season despite being a clear tier below the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West. One of these teams will have something to build on with a win while the other will have a tough pill to swallow.

