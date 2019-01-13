Australian Open 2018: Men's bracket, schedule, scores, and results

The Big Four aren’t quite done, but men’s tennis may be seeing a shift in the coming years. For now, going into the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, some of the usual suspects are favored to win it, but the field continues to get interesting as Roger Federer gets older and guys like Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are derailed by injuries.
Murray’s injuries are particularly worrisome, as the player himself has suggested that this tournament could be his last, regardless of how badly he wants to make it to Wimbledon this year.
Nadal is playing as well, and says he’s at 100 percent, but he dropped out of a tournament just a few weeks ago. That means Federer, at 37 years old and a six-time winner in Australia, is considered the favorite.
He’s also the two-time defending champion after winning the tournament in 2017 and 2018. Novak Djokovic would be considered Federer’s top competition at this point, but the field contains a slew of young players who are hoping to make that next step, whether that be cracking into the top 20 and doing damage past the third round or guys inside the top 10 still searching for their first Grand Slam title.
Djokovic is coming off winning the last two Grand Slams, lifting the trophy at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018. Alexander Zverev, the world No. 4, is still searching for his first real opportunity at doing damage in a slam, as success in the big four tournaments has eluded him. He did, however, earn the top prize at the ATP Finals in November.
Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev are two of the young guns to watch, as both are making their way up the rankings and giving the top guys some trouble. Kevin Anders, Marin Cilic, Kei Nishikori, Grigor Dimitrov and many other familiar faces will also be in action in Australia.
Below is a full bracket, schedule, and results, which will be updated throughout the tournament.
Viewing information
Not much has changed in watching the Australian Open for those in the United States, though there is the one downside of some matches and courts that used to be free on WatchESPN are now locked behind the ESPN+ paywall. A seven-day free trial of ESPN+ can be found here. Television coverage will primarily be handled by ESPN and ESPN2, while there will be many free matches and courts streaming on WatchESPN and ESPN3.
Unless stated otherwise, times ascribed to dates in the evening which end in the morning are ending the following day.
Through the first three rounds, play will begin around 7 p.m. ET on one day and will end around 7 a.m. the following day. “Monday” at the Australian Open is Monday proper for those in Melbourne, but begins on Sunday evening for those in the United States, with play wrapping up on Monday morning. Did you manage to follow all of that?
How to watch the Australian Open
2019 Australian Open TV, Streaming Schedule
|Day
|Round
|Start
|End
|Channel
|Day
|Round
|Start
|End
|Channel
|Jan. 13
|First round
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 14
|First round
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 15
|Second round
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 16
|Second round
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 17
|Third round
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 18
|Third round
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 19
|Round of 16
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 20
|Round of 16
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 21
|Quarterfinals
|7 p.m.
|2 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 22
|Quarterfinals
|3 a.m.
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 22
|Quarterfinals
|7 p.m.
|2 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 23
|Quarterfinals
|3:30 a.m.
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 23
|Women's Semifinal
|10 p.m.
|2 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 24
|Men's Semifinal
|3:30 a.m.
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 25
|Men's Semifinal
|3:30 a.m.
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 26
|Women's Final
|3:30 a.m.
|5:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 27
|Men's Final
|3:30 a.m.
|6:30 a.m.
|ESPN
Schedule
Day 1, Sunday, Jan. 13
No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. James Duckworth
No. 3 Roger Federer vs. Denis Istomin
No. 5 Kevin Anderson vs. Adrian Mannarino
No. 6 Marin CIlic vs. Bernard Tomic
No. 9 John Isner vs. Reilly Opelka
No. 10 Karen Khachanov vs. Peter Gojowczyk
No. 13 Kyle Edmund vs. Tomas Berdych
No. 14 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Matteo Berrettini
No. 18 Diego Schwartzman vs. Rudolf Molleker
No. 19 Nikoloz Basilashvili vs. Christopher Eubanks
No. 20 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Janko Tipsarevic
No. 22 Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Andy Murray
No. 26 Fernando Verdasco vs. Miomir Kecmanovic
No. 27 Alex de Minaur vs. Pedro Sousa
No. 30 Gael Monfils vs. Damir Dzumhur
No. 31 Steve Johnson vs. Andreas Seppi
Matthew Ebden vs. Jan-Lennard Struff
Feliciano Lopez vs. Jordan Thompson
Federico Delbonis vs. John Millman
Michael Mmoh vs. Radu Albot
Andrey Rublev vs. Mackenzie McDonald
Mirza Basic vs. Henri Laaksonen
Cameron Norrie vs. Taylor Fritz
Jason Kubler vs. Thomas Fabbiano
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez vs. Robin Haase
Marc Polmans vs. Denis Kudla
Frances Tiafoe vs. Prajnesh Gunneswaran
Tatsuma Ito vs. Daniel Evans
Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Tennys Sandgren
Pablo Cuevas vs. Dusan Lajovic
Stefano Travaglia vs. Guido Andreozzi
Viktor Troicki vs. Roberto Carballes Baena
Day 2, Monday, Jan. 14
First round
Day 3, Tuesday, Jan. 15
Second round
Day 4, Wednesday, Jan. 16
Second round
Day 5, Thursday, Jan. 17
Third round
Day 6, Friday, Jan. 18
Third round
Day 7, Saturday, Jan. 19
Round of 16
Day 8, Sunday, Jan. 20
Round of 16
Day 9, Monday, Jan. 21
Quarterfinals
Day 10, Tuesday, Jan. 22
Quarterfinals
Day 11, Wednesday, Jan. 23
Quarterfinals, women’s semifinals
Day 12, Thursday, Jan. 24
Men’s semifinals
Day 13, Friday, Jan. 25
Men’s semifinals
Day 14, Saturday, Jan. 26
Women’s final
Day 15, Sunday, Jan. 27
Men’s final
Bracket
Bracket taken from the official Australian Open live draw.