Australian Open 2019: Men's bracket, schedule, scores, and results

The Big Four aren’t quite done, but men’s tennis may be seeing a shift in the coming years. For now, going into the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, some of the usual suspects are favored to win it, but the field continues to get interesting as Roger Federer gets older and guys like Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are derailed by injuries.

Murray’s injuries are particularly worrisome, as the player himself has suggested that this tournament could be his last, regardless of how badly he wants to make it to Wimbledon this year.

Nadal is playing as well, and says he’s at 100 percent, but he dropped out of a tournament just a few weeks ago. That means Federer, at 37 years old and a six-time winner in Australia, is considered the favorite.

He’s also the two-time defending champion after winning the tournament in 2017 and 2018. Novak Djokovic would be considered Federer’s top competition at this point, but the field contains a slew of young players who are hoping to make that next step, whether that be cracking into the top 20 and doing damage past the third round or guys inside the top 10 still searching for their first Grand Slam title.

Djokovic is coming off winning the last two Grand Slams, lifting the trophy at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018. Alexander Zverev, the world No. 4, is still searching for his first real opportunity at doing damage in a slam, as success in the big four tournaments has eluded him. He did, however, earn the top prize at the ATP Finals in November.

Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev are two of the young guns to watch, as both are making their way up the rankings and giving the top guys some trouble. Kevin Anders, Marin Cilic, Kei Nishikori, Grigor Dimitrov and many other familiar faces will also be in action in Australia.

Below is a full bracket, schedule, and results, which will be updated throughout the tournament.

Viewing information

Not much has changed in watching the Australian Open for those in the United States, though there is the one downside of some matches and courts that used to be free on WatchESPN are now locked behind the ESPN+ paywall. A seven-day free trial of ESPN+ can be found here. Television coverage will primarily be handled by ESPN and ESPN2, while there will be many free matches and courts streaming on WatchESPN and ESPN3.

Unless stated otherwise, times ascribed to dates in the evening which end in the morning are ending the following day.

Through the first three rounds, play will begin around 7 p.m. ET on one day and will end around 7 a.m. the following day. “Monday” at the Australian Open is Monday proper for those in Melbourne, but begins on Sunday evening for those in the United States, with play wrapping up on Monday morning. Did you manage to follow all of that?

How to watch the Australian Open

2019 Australian Open TV, Streaming Schedule Day Round Start End Channel Day Round Start End Channel Jan. 13 First round 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 14 First round 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 15 Second round 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 16 Second round 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 17 Third round 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 18 Third round 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 19 Round of 16 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 20 Round of 16 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 21 Quarterfinals 7 p.m. 2 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 22 Quarterfinals 3 a.m. 6 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 22 Quarterfinals 7 p.m. 2 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 23 Quarterfinals 3:30 a.m. 6 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 23 Women's Semifinal 10 p.m. 2 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 24 Men's Semifinal 3:30 a.m. 6 a.m. ESPN Jan. 25 Men's Semifinal 3:30 a.m. 6 a.m. ESPN Jan. 26 Women's Final 3:30 a.m. 5:30 a.m. ESPN Jan. 27 Men's Final 3:30 a.m. 6:30 a.m. ESPN

Schedule

Day 1, Sunday, Jan. 13

No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. James Duckworth

No. 3 Roger Federer vs. Denis Istomin

No. 5 Kevin Anderson def. Adrian Mannarino, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1

No. 6 Marin CIlic vs. Bernard Tomic

No. 9 John Isner vs. Reilly Opelka

No. 10 Karen Khachanov vs. Peter Gojowczyk

No. 13 Kyle Edmund vs. Tomas Berdych

No. 14 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Matteo Berrettini

No. 18 Diego Schwartzman vs. Rudolf Molleker

No. 19 Nikoloz Basilashvili def. Christopher Eubanks, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-3

No. 20 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Janko Tipsarevic

No. 22 Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Andy Murray

No. 26 Fernando Verdasco def Miomir Kecmanovic, 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-3

No. 27 Alex de Minaur vs. Pedro Sousa

No. 30 Gael Monfils vs. Damir Dzumhur

No. 31 Steve Johnson vs. Andreas Seppi

Matthew Ebden vs. Jan-Lennard Struff

Feliciano Lopez vs. Jordan Thompson

Federico Delbonis vs. John Millman

Radu Albot def. Michael Mmoh, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Andrey Rublev vs. Mackenzie McDonald

Mirza Basic vs. Henri Laaksonen

Cameron Norrie vs. Taylor Fritz

Jason Kubler vs. Thomas Fabbiano

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez vs. Robin Haase

Marc Polmans vs. Denis Kudla

Frances Tiafoe def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, 7-6(7), 6-3, 6-3

Tatsuma Ito vs. Daniel Evans

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Tennys Sandgren

Pablo Cuevas def. Dusan Lajovic, 6-4, 7-5, 6-1

Stefano Travaglia def. Guido Andreozzi, 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-3, 6-2

Viktor Troicki vs. Roberto Carballes Baena

Day 2, Monday, Jan. 14

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Mitchell Krueger

No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. Aljaz Bedene

No. 7 Dominic Thiem vs. Benoit Paire

No. 8 Kei Nishikori vs. Kamil Majchrzak

No. 11 Borna Coric vs. Steve Darcis

No. 12 Fabio Fognini vs. Jaume Munar

No. 15 Daniil Medvedev vs. Lloyd Harris

No. 16 Milos Raonic vs. Nick Kyrgios

No. 17 Marco Cecchinato vs. Filip Krajinovic

No. 21 David Goffin vs. Christian Garin

No. 24 Hyeon Chung vs. Bradley Klahn

No. 23 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Luca Vanni

No. 25 Denis Shapovalov vs. Pablo Andujar

No. 28 Lucas Pouille vs. Mikhail Kukushkin

No. 29 Gilles Simon vs. Bjorn Fratangelo

No. 32 Philipp Kohlschreiber vs. Zhe Li

Taro Daniel vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis

Stan Wawrinka vs. Ernests Gulbis

Ilya Ivashka vs. Malek Jaziri

Jack Sock vs. Alex Bolt

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs. Martin Klizan

Jeremy Chardy vs. Ugo Humbert

Laslo Djere vs. Evgeny Donskoy

Marcel Granollers vs. Marius Copil

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Marton Fucsovics

Alexei Popyrin vs. Mischa Zverev

Nicolas Jarry vs. Leonardo Mayer

Maximilian Marterer vs. Gleb Sakharov

Ivo Karlovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz

Sam Querrey vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Jiri Vesely vs. Ryan Harrison

Guido Pella vs. Joao Sousa

Day 3, Tuesday, Jan. 15

Second round

Day 4, Wednesday, Jan. 16

Second round

Day 5, Thursday, Jan. 17

Third round

Day 6, Friday, Jan. 18

Third round

Day 7, Saturday, Jan. 19

Round of 16

Day 8, Sunday, Jan. 20

Round of 16

Day 9, Monday, Jan. 21

Quarterfinals

Day 10, Tuesday, Jan. 22

Quarterfinals

Day 11, Wednesday, Jan. 23

Quarterfinals, women’s semifinals

Day 12, Thursday, Jan. 24

Men’s semifinals

Day 13, Friday, Jan. 25

Men’s semifinals

Day 14, Saturday, Jan. 26

Women’s final

Day 15, Sunday, Jan. 27

Men’s final

Bracket

Bracket taken from the official Australian Open live draw.