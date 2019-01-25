The women’s singles field at the 2019 Australian Open has been narrowed down to just two players: fourth seed Naomi Osaka and eighth seed Petra Kvitova. The two have never faced each other before, but both are playing in their first ever final in Melbourne, so it will be a first-time winner regardless.

They’re set to face each other in the early morning on Saturday. It will be the early evening in Australia, but in the United States, the women’s final will be broadcast on ESPN beginning at 3:30 a.m. ET (live streaming via WatchESPN).

Kvitova has two Grand Slam titles under her belt, winning Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 but hadn’t made it to the finals of any other Slam event until this one. And what a Slam it’s been for her, as she hasn’t been pushed to three sets once, and has dominated her opponents thus far.

Osaka perhaps had a tougher route to the finals than Kvitova, and it will be extremely tough for her to dig deep and battle against a recharged and refocused Kvitova. When Kvitova is playing as aggressively as she’s playing now, she’s nearly impossible to beat. Osaka won the US Open in 2018, her first Grand Slam victory (and finals appearance).

Kvitova’s route to the final:

def. Magdalena Rybarikova, 6-3, 6-2

def. Irina-Camelia Begu, 6-1, 6-3

def. Belinda Bencic, 6-1, 6-4

def. Amanda Anisimova, 6-2, 6-1

def. Ashleigh Bary, 6-1, 6-4

def. Danielle Collins, 7-6(2), 6-0

As you can see, Kvitova didn’t really break a sweat until she ran into the unseeded American, Collins, in the semifinal. But even then, she won the first set tiebreak and then didn’t drop a game in the second set. She’s playing some of the best tennis of her career.

Osaka’s route to the final:

def. Magda Linette, 6-4, 6-2

def. Tamara Zidansek, 6-2, 6-4

def. Su-Wei Hsieh, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1

def. Anastasija Sevastova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

def. Elina Svitolina, 6-4, 6-1

def. Karolina Pliskova, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Osaka has definitely beaten the higher caliber of opponent in the tournament, thanks to wins over Svitolina, the sixth seed, and Pliskova, the seventh seed. But she was pushed to three sets on three occasions, including against Pliskova, who herself was coming off a three-setter against Serena Williams. Osaka is younger and has that going for her, but it will be extremely interesting to see if she’s a bit gassed compared to Kvitova.

Kvitova, 28, is a remarkable case as she survived a knife attack that saw her left hand wounded when her house was robbed. Rehab from the injury was tough, as she was unable to grip a racket for some time, but she’s come back strongly and nothing would cap it off better than a win in Melbourne.

Osaka, 21, took the tennis world by storm when she defeated Serena Williams in the final of the 2018 US Open. That final was controversial due to her opponent getting multiple penalties and arguing with the chair umpire, and it overshadowed Osaka’s brilliant performance and emergence into the top five. Of course, she’ll be hoping that her second title doesn’t lead to quite as much controversy, but either way, the young player is already a star.

Below is all the viewing information to follow the action on Saturday.

