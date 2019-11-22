One reason everyone loves Roger Federer is because he’s not just good at sports, he is good sport.

In this video from an exhibition match in Argentina, a fan asks Roger Federer to stay still for a photo and the greatest male tennis player ever obliges:

Someone asked Roger to not move while they were taking photos and this happened pic.twitter.com/coDFLJofNI — Olly (@Olly_ATP_2019) November 20, 2019

Look at this cheeky guy!

First he pauses for a thumbs up.

Then he’s like ... you know what? I’m gonna really sell this.

And then where I really lost it is the sports poses.

Obviously he is good at tennis, but this wry humor is a big part of why Roger Federer Tennis Dad is the people’s choice among men’s tennis’ Big Three.

