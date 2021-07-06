Netflix’s new Naomi Osaka docuseries looks beyond incredible

On Tuesday Netflix debuted a trailer for its new docuseries Naomi Osaka, scheduled to release on July 16 — and from a very brief look it’s already shaping up to be one of the most compelling sports documentaries in recent memory.

The three-part series is a brutally honest look at Osaka’s life, told by the athlete herself. It not only details the tennis star’s rise to fame, but her struggles dealing with constantly being the public eye, while pushing for social justice, and the endless pressure of staying on top.

Directed by Garett Bradley, a renowned documentary filmmaker whose work Time was nominated for an Academy Award, the release of Naomi Osaka couldn’t come at a more poignant time after the star withdrew from the French Open over her media availability, and the subsequent fallout as a result.

Speaking about her film, Bradley said the following:

“The series is about Naomi’s journey, within a snapshot of her life, but it’s also about life’s purpose, about personal worth, about the courage that it takes to allow one’s personal values to inform their work and vice versa. More than anything, I’d hope people can feel the power of empathy and to feel encouraged to take chances in life, perhaps especially in moments where the stakes can feel impossibly high.”

This is shaping up to be a day-one binge watch for sure.